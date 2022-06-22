LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: LA Lakers might want to reunite LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, Charlotte Hornets interested in Russell Westbrook, and more - June 21st, 2022

The LA Lakers are entering the next NBA season with minimal expectations due to their lack of trade and draft capital.

The Lakers don't have many options in the offseason, and it looks like they will head into the next campaign with the same squad. However, it has been proven that their current lineup doesn't work. They cannot afford another mediocre season when LeBron James is still playing at an elite level.

Hence, the rumors, albeit far-fetched, never stop around the Purple and Gold. They are still asking around the league and are approaching negotiations with a "worst thing they can say is no" attitude.

Let's take a look at some of the latest rumors surrounding the LA Lakers.

LA Lakers interested in reuniting Kyrie Irving and LeBron James

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014 to 2017 and they went to the NBA Finals each year.

In those three straight finals appearances, the Cavaliers won the 2016 title in historic fashion. They defeated the 73-win Golden State Warriors, who had reigning two-time MVP Stephen Curry, despite trailing 1-3 in the series.

James and Irving were certainly a dynamic duo, and it is no surprise that the LA Lakers would jump on the opportunity to reunite them.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving are facing trouble in finalizing a deal, and the LA Lakers are lurking. He reported:

"Multiple sources tell The Athletic that conversations about Irving’s future have gone stagnant between him and the Nets. An impasse currently exists among the parties that clears the way for the seven-time All-Star to consider the open marketplace, those sources said.

"The Lakers, Knicks and Clippers are expected to be among the interested suitors if Irving heads elsewhere, multiple sources tell The Athletic."

Silver Screen and Roll @LakersSBN silverscreenandroll.com/2022/6/20/2317… BREAKING: The Lakers are expected to pursue Kyrie Irving in free agency if he and the Nets continue to be at a stalemate in contract talks, according to @ShamsCharania BREAKING: The Lakers are expected to pursue Kyrie Irving in free agency if he and the Nets continue to be at a stalemate in contract talks, according to @ShamsCharania. silverscreenandroll.com/2022/6/20/2317…

Michael Jordan's Charlotte Hornets might be interested in acquiring Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers cheers on the bench

The LA Lakers didn't have a very successful season with Russell Westbrook, and it is no secret that the fanbase wants to get rid of him. He is considered a liability on both ends of the floor. Many analysts believe the Lakers cannot win a title with him on the team.

As reported by NBA insider Marc Stein and further solidified by The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Charlotte Hornets are still interested in bringing Westbrook over.

Many are aware of Michael Jordan's fascination with Russell Westbrook. Westbrook is also a Jordan Brand athlete.

Here's what O'Connor reported on his latest mock draft:

"The Russell Westbrook interest that Marc Stein reported months back is real. Though Westbrook makes little sense as a player next to Ball, he does have an expiring contract, and the Hornets could be dropping the bag for restricted free agent Miles Bridges.

"Plus, LaMelo Ball’s extension is around the corner. It’s a good time to move some other long-term salary (e.g., Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier) for an expiring deal in Russ."

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS



If the Lakers would rather pay Russ $47 million for one year than Hayward $61 million for two, EVERYONE needs to be fired.



That is the sensible trade. Evan Sidery @esidery The Hornets are looking to trade one of their two first-round picks alongside Gordon Hayward to clear cap space for retaining Miles Bridges, per @WindhorstESPN The Hornets are looking to trade one of their two first-round picks alongside Gordon Hayward to clear cap space for retaining Miles Bridges, per @WindhorstESPN. If Charlotte would rather give up a top-15 pick to dump Gordon Hayward than take Russell Westbrook, someone needs to be fired.If the Lakers would rather pay Russ $47 million for one year than Hayward $61 million for two, EVERYONE needs to be fired.That is the sensible trade. twitter.com/esidery/status… If Charlotte would rather give up a top-15 pick to dump Gordon Hayward than take Russell Westbrook, someone needs to be fired.If the Lakers would rather pay Russ $47 million for one year than Hayward $61 million for two, EVERYONE needs to be fired.That is the sensible trade. twitter.com/esidery/status…

Several analysts propose a swap of superstars between the LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets

LeBron James of the LA Lakers against Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets

The LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets were heavily favored to win their respective conferences and face off in the 2022 NBA Finals before the season began. They were the top two favorites for the title, but both ended up with massively underwhelming campaigns.

Fox Sports analysts Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Colin Cowherd have all discussed a potential swap of superstars between the two teams.

One popular rumor revolves around a swap between Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis. However, Wright went a step further and proposed swapping Irving and Ben Simmons in exchange for Russell Westbrook and Davis.

First Things First @FTFonFS1



"Simmons can play center, Kyrie and LeBron are reunited, and Russ and KD are reunited. That's a trade I think both teams have an all hands on deck meeting for. Both teams need to shake the damn snow globe." — AD and Russ for Kyrie and Ben Simmons?!"Simmons can play center, Kyrie and LeBron are reunited, and Russ and KD are reunited. That's a trade I think both teams have an all hands on deck meeting for. Both teams need to shake the damn snow globe." — @getnickwright AD and Russ for Kyrie and Ben Simmons?! 👀"Simmons can play center, Kyrie and LeBron are reunited, and Russ and KD are reunited. That's a trade I think both teams have an all hands on deck meeting for. Both teams need to shake the damn snow globe." — @getnickwright https://t.co/7AYTynQ8xR

Both teams would receive a point guard and a tall forward, provided we consider 6-foot-10 Simmons a forward.

