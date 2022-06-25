LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Lakers to sign two undrafted rookies to two-way deals, Kemba Walker predicted to sign with Lakers and more | June 25th, 2022

The LA Lakers bought their way into Thursday's NBA draft, getting the No. 35 pick from the Orlando Magic. The Lakers sent cash and a future second round pick to Orlando to acquire Max Christie. He's a freshman out of Michigan State with the potential as an effective 3-and-D guy.

In addition to Christie, the Lakers found a couple of undrafted free agents and signed them to two-way deals. They are also expected to be active in the trade and free agency markets. The latest rumors have already linked them to a couple of possible targets.

Here is the latest LA Lakers rumors roundup for June 25th brought to you by Sportskeeda.

LA Lakers signing Scottie Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider to two-way contracts

Scottie Pippen Jr. of Vanderbilt

The LA Lakers have been very good in finding undrafted gems in the past several years. The Lakers unearthed Alex Caruso in 2017, while Austin Reaves was a surprise contributor last season. For this offseason, they have already signed two undrafted prospects to two-way deals.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers have given their two two-way spots to Scottie Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider. Pippen is the son of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen. He spent three years with Vanderbilt before declaring for the draft.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Syracuse sharpshooter Cole Swider has agreed to a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Swider and Pippen Jr. take over the Lakers‘ two slots. Syracuse sharpshooter Cole Swider has agreed to a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Swider and Pippen Jr. take over the Lakers‘ two slots.

Meanwhile, Swider is a sharpshooting senior guard from Syracuse. He spent the first three seasons of his college career at Villanova before finishing under Jim Boeheim. He averaged 13.9 ppg in his final season with Syracuse, while shooting 47.3% from beyond the arc.

Clippers sharpshooter called perfect trade target for Lakers

Luke Kennard of the Los Angeles Clippers

The LA Clippers' Luke Kennard led the league in 3-point shooting percentage this season at 44.9%. It's one of the reasons why Jason Reed of Lake Show Life called Kennard the perfect trade target for the LA Lakers. Reed noted that Kennard is a perfect complimentary player for LeBron James.

"Defensively, Kennard leaves more to be desired," Reed wrote. "But if there is one trait that fits nicely next to LeBron James, it is three-point shooting. Kennard is among the best of the best at that and would be perfect with the Lakers."

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, the Clippers have made Kennard available this offseason. However, team president Lawrence Frank refuted the report and praised Kennard's second year with the Clippers.

"Luke has been terrific, Luke had an unbelievable season," Frank told The Orange County Register. "Luke has had a little bit of a pattern if you go back to his first year at Duke, Detroit and the Clippers. That it takes him just a little bit to adjust, get comfortable and then he just hit the ground, takes off."

LA Lakers predicted to sign Kemba Walker if he gets bought out by Pistons

Kemba Walker of the New York Knicks

Kemba Walker had a very disappointing season with the New York Knicks. Walker was shipped to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday as part of a multi-team deal with the Charlotte Hornets and OKC Thunder. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Walker and the Pistons are expected to negotiate a buyout.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Kemba Walker and the Pistons are expected to discuss a contract buyout that will allow him to become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Walker landed with Detroit as part of three-way trade with Charlotte and New York. Kemba Walker and the Pistons are expected to discuss a contract buyout that will allow him to become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Walker landed with Detroit as part of three-way trade with Charlotte and New York.

If Walker becomes a free agent, some teams could pursue and sign him to a deal. Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report has predicted that the LA Lakers will go after the four-time All-Star. Swartz believes that Walker's game compliments LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

"Walker could come in and help stabilize the point guard position next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis," Swartz wrote. "If nothing else, he's a much-needed spot-up shooter who hit 40.9 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes with the Knicks this past season."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far