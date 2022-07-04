LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Lakers taking patient approach for potential Kyrie Irving trade, LeBron James is “rooting hard” for a reunion with the Brooklyn Nets point guard, and more | 4th July 2022

The LA Lakers have reportedly held preliminary talks with the Brooklyn Nets about a possible trade for Kyrie Irving. That is apparently the extent of their pursuit of the seven-time All-Star in the meantime.

While the Lakers aren’t pushing for Irving to come to Hollywood, LeBron James doesn’t share the same sentiment. The four-time MVP is pressing for a reunion with Irving in LA.

Negotiations for a possible Irving trade to the LA Lakers could hinge on how Joe Harris and Seth Curry are included in a package. LA wants Curry and his expiring contract while Brooklyn is offering Harris, who still has two years and $38.6 million left on his deal.

Here are the latest rumors involving the LA Lakers as of July 4, 2022:

The LA Lakers are exercising patience in their approach to a possible Kyrie Irving trade

The Lakers are reportedly the only team willing to engage in trade talks for Irving. [Photo: The Spun]

The LA Lakers are supposedly the only team willing to engage the Brooklyn Nets in a trade involving Kyrie Irving. If that is true, then they are taking a very measured approach in a possible deal that could bring the former champion to Hollywood.

Irving has reportedly made it known that he intends to play for the LA Lakers even after he opted into the last year of his contract. The belief was that he’d swap teams after his contract expires next season. However, Kevin Durant’s trade request could push the move before the offseason ends.

If LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka is desperate to get “Uncle Drew,” he certainly is very patient going about it. ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski said this about LA’s pursuit of Irving:

"The Lakers have yet, I'm told, to be aggressive in trying to put a deal together to get [Kyrie] from Brooklyn. That may come, that may evolve with time. But so far right now, there's no traction really on deals with either Irving or Durant."

The Brooklyn Nets are also rumored to be putting Irving on the back burner as they wait for the Durant issue to be resolved. Brooklyn is not in a hurry to trade one or both of Irving and Durant.

LeBron James “rooting hard” for a reunion with Kyrie Irving

LeBron James is rumored to be anxious to reunite with Irving in Hollywood. [Photo: WKYC]

While the LA Lakers brass is quite patient and measured in trade talks with Kyrie Irving, LeBron James wants it done as soon as possible. The four-time MVP could be using his considerable influence over the team to get his former teammate to LA.

Marc Stein, in his Substack report, emphasized that LeBron James is “rooting hard” for a potential reunion with “Uncle Drew.”

Before opting into the last year of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets, “Kai” reportedly considered joining the LA Lakers as a free agent. He would have to opt-out of his player option and leave roughly $30 million on the table.

The enigmatic point guard eventually made the call to play out his contract, hoping to join the Lakers next season.

Even if the Lakers aggressively go after Irving, they are still not guaranteed to acquire him. The Brooklyn Nets have been playing hardball and will continue that strategy with the former Rookie of the Year winner.

Irving and James played together for three seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers and went to the NBA Finals in each of those seasons. They won it all in 2016 with a stunning upset of the 73-9 Golden State Warriors.

Joe Harris and Seth Curry could be crucial for LA Lakers to get seven-time All-Star

Joe Harris' two-year $38 million remaining contract is reportedly a stumbling block in a potential package for a Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving swap. [Photo: Sportscasting]

Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving are the biggest names in a potential Lakers and Nets blockbuster trade. However, the players that could determine whether the exchange goes through could be Joe Harris and Seth Curry.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports believes that initial talks between the two teams have hit a snag due to the inclusion of Harris or Curry. Brooklyn wants the former to be part of the package to remove $38.6 million from its books. LA reportedly turned down the offer as it wants Curry’s expiring $8.5 million contract.

Haynes wrote:

“Draft compensation is an ongoing talking point for the Nets and they want shooting guard Joe Harris — who is recovering from left ankle surgery — and his remaining $38.6 million owed over the next two years included in the deal, sources said.”

He added:

“The Lakers have been disinclined to the inclusion of Harris, and are instead seeking the insertion of sharpshooter Seth Curry as part of the arrangement, sources said. Curry is on an expiring $8.5 million deal.”

Haynes concluded:

“The Nets maintain discussions have only been preliminary at this point, sources said.”

The Brooklyn Nets are also looking to see what they can get in return for Kevin Durant. How the KD sweepstakes will play out could grease talks for an Irving and Westbrook swap.

