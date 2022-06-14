LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: LeBron James wanted to acquire DeMar DeRozan last summer, young Cleveland Cavaliers guard could be on the front office's radar, and more - June 14th, 2022

The LA Lakers are in the middle of a lot of drama, even in the midst of the NBA Finals. They acquired coach Darvin Ham a few weeks ago, and he is already making changes on his coaching staff. They have gotten rid of several assistant coaches and also Rasheed Wallace as an assistant coach.

They are also in the market to acquire several role players and improve their depth. Hence, the front office is constantly monitoring young players around the league. Let's take a look at some rumors around the Purple and Gold in the last 24 hours.

LA Lakers keeping tabs on Cleveland's Collin Sexton

Coach JB Bickerstaff yells to Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers

The LA Lakers are looking for younger players who can shoot and create their own shot. The Lakers are trying to improve depth while adding strength and shooting on the wing to complement LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

Collin Sexton certainly needs the ball in his hands, but he can learn to be a great off-ball cutter in a system around James and Westbrook.

However, the young guard is simply on the team's radar, and rumors around his availability piqued their interest. Many analysts acknowledge that any potential trade is next to impossible. As reported by Hoops Wire's Sam Amico:

"Garland and Sexton share an agent. Garland became the face of the Cavs. The Cavs traded for Caris LeVert, who plays Sexton’s position. And Sexton is drawing plenty of interest — with a few league sources telling me even LeBron James' Lakers are interested. (That’s not happening, but explaining why is another full day of Dribbles.)"

LA Lakers operating with the belief that Russell Westbrook start next season

Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers during the season

The Lakers are operating as if Russell Westbrook is certain to play next season – or at least begin the regular season. They aren't moving forward with the assumption that he will be traded but rather trying to incorporate him better in the lineup. In fact, utilizing Westbrook to the best of his abilities is one of the main objectives for new coach Darvin Ham.

According to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, the franchise is hinting at Westbrook being a member of the Purple and Gold next season. He reported:

"Will health and a coaching change be enough for the Los Angeles Lakers to rebound from a disastrous season? We may find out soon enough as sources close to the team, along with several competing executives, believe the Lakers are operating as if Russell Westbrook will be on the roster to start next season."

Silver Screen and Roll @LakersSBN One of the biggest takeaways from Darvin Ham’s introductory presser was how certain he sounded that Russell Westbrook would be a Laker next season silverscreenandroll.com/2022/6/7/23157… One of the biggest takeaways from Darvin Ham’s introductory presser was how certain he sounded that Russell Westbrook would be a Laker next season silverscreenandroll.com/2022/6/7/23157…

LeBron James wanted the Lakers to acquire DeMar DeRozan last summer

DeMar DeRozan and LeBron James as teammates during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

It is widely known that DeMar DeRozan wanted to play for the LA Lakers last summer. He was giddy after rumors surfaced that his hometown team was interested in acquiring him. However, the Lakers front office decided to go in a different direction and signed another Los Angeles resident: Westbrook.

DeRozan was reportedly upset over the missed opportunity to play for the Purple and Gold and eventually signed with the Chicago Bulls.

Cari Champion, a former ESPN journalist now with CNN, recently met LeBron James at a party and the King said he wanted DeRozan. On her podcast "Naked with Cari Champion," she said:

"I ran into LeBron at an event and he goes, 'Well ... I was tryna get Demar.'"

𝙎𝙝𝙪𝙗𝙝 ⁶𓅓 @OVOLakeShow Cari Champion: "I ran into LeBron at an event and he goes: Well... I was tryna get Demar."



We can't have one day of peace. Cari Champion: "I ran into LeBron at an event and he goes: Well... I was tryna get Demar."We can't have one day of peace. https://t.co/1n6Kb8mZmY

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far