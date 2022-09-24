LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Russell Westbrook not coming off the bench, Jordan Clarkson's brother teases potential Lakers reunion, and more | September 24, 2022

The LA Lakers are set to start their training camp on Tuesday. The latest rumors suggest that Russell Westbrook will remain in the team's starting lineup next season. There were previous reports about Westbrook possibly coming off the bench, but that might not be the case anymore.

Meanwhile, Jordan Clarkson's brother has teased the possibility of the former Sixth Man of the Year reuniting with the Lakers. Clarkson is still a member of the Utah Jazz, but could be traded before the start of the season. He's been linked with the Lakers this offseason and is not opposed to coming to Hollywood.

Russell Westbrook not coming off the bench this upcoming season

With training camp just a few days away, LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham will be looking for his best potential starting lineup. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are sure locks, while he's got a lot of options for the starting guards and the center position.

Russell Westbrook would have been the obvious choice a couple of seasons ago. However, Westbrook had a very down campaign in 2021-22 and there were rumors about him possibly coming off the bench. But ESPN's Ramona Shelburne believes the former MVP will remain as the team's starting point guard.

"From what I understand now, they still see Russell Westbrook as a starter," Shelburne said. "He's a former MVP. He's given that respect. Everyone's gonna compete for jobs. Russell Westbrook is the starter there."

Jordan Clarkson's brother teases potential LA Lakers reunion

Jordan Clarkson remains a member of the Utah Jazz heading into training camp. However, the Jazz are actively shopping Clarkson along with a couple of veterans to finish off their offseason fire sale. One of the teams rumored to be interested in the former Sixth Man of the Year is his former team.

The LA Lakers have been linked with Clarkson this summer, and his brother, Bear, just teased a possible reunion. Bear posted a story on his Instagram account that thrilled some fans. He shared Jordan's jersey hanging alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James' Lakers jerseys.

NBA Memes @NBAMemes Jordan Clarkson's brother posted this story on IG Jordan Clarkson's brother posted this story on IG https://t.co/lszDLzWnLZ

Clarkson spent the first three and a half years of his career with the Lakers. He was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018 wherein he helped "The King" make it to his eighth straight NBA Finals appearance. After two years in Cleveland, he was traded to the Jazz and became one of the best sixth men in the league

Thomas Bryant, Patrick Beverley predicted to be starters

As mentioned above, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are locked in as starters for the LA Lakers this upcoming season. Russell Westbrook could secure the starting point guard job, with the remainder of the roster battling for the shooting guard and center spots.

Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report predicted that Patrick Beverley and Thomas Bryant will win those two spots. Beverley will provide the starting lineup with shooting and defense. Meanwhile, Bryant could stretch the floor as a center and give Anthony Davis the freedom to roam inside the arc.

The Lakers acquired Beverley this offseason via a trade with the Utah Jazz. They signed Bryant to a one-year, $2.1 million deal in free agency. The team has a younger roster heading into the season, but their chemistry is still in question.

