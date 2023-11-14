LA Lakers Trade Rumors: Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan on radar for LeBron James & company

The LA Lakers are looking for a third star to increase their chances of being the top team in the Western Conference this season. While they don't have enough assets to convince other teams to trade with them, the Chicago Bulls have emerged as potential trade partners.

There have been reports about how the Los Angeles team could possibly acquire Zach LaVine from Chicago. LaVine isn't the only player rumored to be a target, as DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso have been rumored to be the team's preferred players.

Lakers insider Jovan Buha believes the team can get one of the three players linked.

"I think there’s gonna be a Chicago fire sale," Buha said via the Lakers Daily. "So, Alex Caruso is obviously a Laker favorite, but Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan — those have been two guys the Lakers have been interested in for several seasons now — DeMar, even going back to the Toronto days, but also in San Antonio. So, I look at those — maybe one of those three as a target for L.A. come the trade deadline, or maybe sooner, depending on when Chicago decides to blow it up. … I think if Chicago has a fire sale, I think the Lakers are gonna be calling them and trying to get in that mix."

It's already been analyzed that the Lakers have enough assets to acquire and have a reunion with Caruso. With Taurean Prince and Jalen Hood-Schifino, the team can make a trade for their former two-way player.

The team will have difficulty proposing a decent trade package to acquire either LaVine or DeRozan from the Bulls.

It will take a while for the LA Lakers to trade for DeRozan or LaVine

The LA Lakers aren't as desperate as they were when they started the 2022-23 season with an 0-5 record. They still have time to make certain adjustments and have an effective 2023-24 campaign.

Trading for either DeRozan or LaVine will take some time for the Lakers. Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura can't be traded until January 15, 2024. D'Angelo Russell and Gabe Vincent won't be trade-eligible until December 15, 2023.

Los Angeles needs any of them to be able to compensate for the huge contracts of any of the Bulls stars. LaVine still has four years left in his deal and will earn $40 million this season. On the other hand, DeRozan is on an expiring deal and will be an unrestricted free agent next summer.

