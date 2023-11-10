NBA Trade Machine: Can LA Lakers acquire 3rd star by trading Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell and other assets

The LA Lakers (3-5) are looking to acquire a third star on their roster this season after a slow start. With LeBron James' age and Anthony Davis' constant battle with his injuries, the Lakers have started to explore their options. But given that they've re-signed and signed new players to new deals, how soon can they make a huge transaction?

Over the summer, the team re-signed D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, and Austin Reaves to new deals. That makes them untradable for the time being. Russell can't be traded until December 15, 2023, which is the same case for Gabe Vincent, who signed a deal with the team over the summer. While Hachimura and Reaves can't be traded until January 15, 2024.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Many have hinted at Trae Young, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Buddy Hield, and Alex Caruso as probable trade targets for the team. Given that three of the players on the list are stars, the Lakers will have to give up tons of assets to acquire them.

As for possibly trading for Hield, the Lakers wouldn't be able to make any deals as the Pacers shooting guard has $19 million in his contract this season. Los Angeles will have to try to match that amount, which they can, but not until Russell, Hachimura, and Reaves can be available.

The only player they can trade for right now is Caruso. The two-way guard can return to the Lakers if they are willing to give up Taurean Prince and Jalen Hood-Schifino.

LA can reunite with Caruso via trade

Lakers fans will have to hang on until the players are available for a trade. Who knows, maybe they'll be able to work things out and fix their early-season struggles.

You might also be interested in reading this: 5 NBA stars LA Lakers can still recruit after disappointing start to 2023-24 season

Davis listed as probable in the LA Lakers' in-season tournament game against the Phoenix Suns

LA Lakers fans have a bit of hope tonight as Anthony Davis has been listed as probable in their in-season tournament game against the Phoenix Suns. Davis suffered a hip/groin injury during their game against the Miami Heat. He missed their previous game against the Houston Rockets, where the Lakers lost.

Expand Tweet

Davis has been impressive so far this season, averaging 23.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks for the Lakers. Still, critics have been asking a lot from him and are expecting that he'll take a giant leap offensively.

Los Angeles isn't in trouble yet, but their struggles on the offensive end should be addressed soon. They will need AD to take on more scoring load to help LeBron James this season.

Also read: LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament (Nov 10)