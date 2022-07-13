NBA Rumors: League executives believe RJ Barrett has significantly higher trade value than Sixth Man of the Year

As amazing as RJ Barrett, who was drafted by the New York Knicks with the third pick in 2019, the Knicks have only one first-round playoff appearance with him. As a franchise, they've advanced to the playoffs only once in the past 10 years, last winning a series in 2013.

According to reports, the Knicks are trying to make a big move this summer by trading for Donovan Mitchell. The trade package would include Barrett, and many NBA executives believe he is much better than Tyler Herro, who'd be included in the Miami Heat's competing trade offer.

“Utah’s appetite for Barrett as the key ingredient in a Mitchell trade is unclear,” Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report wrote.

“But an unofficial B/R poll of over two dozen NBA executives at Summer League this week indicated Barrett boasts a greater trade value across the league than Miami’s best blue-chip prospect, Tyler Herro, by a wide margin, particularly because of Barrett’s improving strengths on the defensive end.”

While Herro is amazing, the truth is that his defense is his biggest flaw.

RJ Barrett is considered better than Tyler Herro

Last season, RJ Barrett averaged 20.0 points per game, although his shooting percentage of 40.8% needs improvement.

Meanwhile, Tyler Herro won the Sixth Man of the Year with the Heat. The sharpshooter averaged 20.7 ppg, converting 39.9% of his long-range shots (and 44.7% overall). Herro was the No. 13 pick in 2019 and made the All-Rookie team.

More from on.sny.tv/OXJazUv People in touch with the Knicks recently said that they have no interest in trading RJ Barrett in any deal.More from @IanBegley People in touch with the Knicks recently said that they have no interest in trading RJ Barrett in any deal.More from @IanBegley: on.sny.tv/OXJazUv https://t.co/NIf2A5KJdN

While Herro is a much more efficient scorer, Barrett's defense is what gives him a huge advantage over the Heat guard.

Considering that the Jazz traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, they need a decent defender to fill that hole. While Barrett's defense isn't amazing yet, it is much better than Herro's.

Utah Jazz are interested in trading Donovan Mitchell

The Knicks may have a chance to acquire Mitchell if they include Barrett in their trade package. When the offseason started, the Utah Jazz were not willing to listen to trade proposals for the talented shooting guard, but that has changed.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Jazz are open to listening to possible trade packages for the three-time All-Star guard.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN. After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN.

Mitchell is one of the most talented players in the entire league and is only 25. If the Jazz trade him, the asking price will be high.

Trading both Gobert and Mitchell would signal a rebuilding phase for Utah. That's why Mitchell's potential suitors will have to include both young stars and draft picks.

The star guard has four more years left on his contract. Considering how good he is, his contract is team-friendly as he will be paid less than $37.1 million in its final year.

