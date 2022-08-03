NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers open to a LeBron James re-union but on 'shared terms'

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James' contract extension has been the talk of the town. He is now eligible to sign an extension with the franchise. James' current deal expires next summer as he has been linked with a sensational move back to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to Jake Fischer of The Bleacher Report, should LeBron get a move back to the team that drafted him, then it would have to be on shared terms. James' return to the Cavaliers in 2014 went through with conditions attached. He wanted the Cavs to acquire Kevin Love for which they had to give up Andrew Wiggins.

"It was explained to me that a reunion from Cleveland side of things would have to be on shared terms and not what it was back in 2014," Fischer said.

Rumors emerged throughout the 2021-22 NBA season that LeBron might be eyeing a sensational return to the Cavaliers. However, the plausibility of such a move while he is still under contract with the Lakers makes very little sense as the Cavs would have to give up the farm to acquire King James.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have done extremely well since James departed the franchise in 2018. They have drafted well, acquired quality young players and built a good, stable, young core.

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor



cleveland.com/cavs/2022/08/j… Wine and Gold Talk Podcast: I’m joined by the terrific @JakeLFischer to discuss the latest between #Cavs & Collin Sexton, what makes the situation so complicated and the most likely outcome. We also hit on LeBron’s upcoming decision & where KD will play Wine and Gold Talk Podcast: I’m joined by the terrific @JakeLFischer to discuss the latest between #Cavs & Collin Sexton, what makes the situation so complicated and the most likely outcome. We also hit on LeBron’s upcoming decision & where KD will playcleveland.com/cavs/2022/08/j…

Will LeBron James return to the Cleveland Cavaliers?

2022 NBA Summer League - Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James' first return to the Cleveland Cavaliers culminated in a championship and four consecutive trips to the NBA Finals. Considering that, there is a chance that King James does indeed go back home. He also departed the Miami Heat at a time when he felt they couldn't win the championship anymore, much like the situation the Lakers find themselves in at the moment.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a little over $28 million in cap space. If that remains the case going into 2023, James will have to take a massive pay cut in order to join them. It is something he has been touted to do with the Lakers as well next year so that they can acquire better players.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Via @EliasSports , LeBron James is the 6th player with at least 3 triple-doubles vs his former team in NBA history. Tonight marked the first time he scored 30+ points in a triple-double vs the Cavaliers. Via @EliasSports, LeBron James is the 6th player with at least 3 triple-doubles vs his former team in NBA history. Tonight marked the first time he scored 30+ points in a triple-double vs the Cavaliers. https://t.co/LwH9r5UEwX

However, the biggest motivation for James right now is to play with son Bronny James, who is eligible to be drafted into the league in 2024. So, the likelihood of LeBron James signing anything other than a one-year deal is unlikely.

But one of the biggest factors that will need to be taken into account is his off-court ventures. LeBron James has a production company called SpringHill entertainment that will thrive should he stay in Los Angeles aka Hollywood. This could be impacted should he choose to leave LA.

With that said, we should have more clarity on LeBron James' future when he comes to a decision on contract talks with the Lakers over the coming weeks and months.

