LeBron James' agent Rich Paul and trade candidate Zach LaVine spotted together amid Lakers links

Zach LaVine has been spotted with Rich Paul. The pair and veteran point guard John Wall attended a college basketball game between Kansas and Kentucky. LaVine is currently embroiled in trade rumors. It is believed the Chicago Bulls could trade him.

The Los Angeles Lakers are among a handful of teams being linked to a potential move for LaVine. Rich Paul's links to the Lakers via LeBron James and Anthony Davis will undoubtedly mean that the LaVine rumors begin to heat up. However, it should be noted that LaVine is also a client of Klutch Sports, and Paul is his agent, too.

Nevertheless, the Purple and Gold could emerge as front runners for LaVine's services if the Bulls decide to hit the reset button. The Lakers have multiple young stars on their roster to build a trade package around. Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt have both built some trade value since teaming up with LeBron in Los Angeles.

LaVine has had a strong start to the season. He's averaging 21.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists, shooting 40.9% from the field and 30.9% from deep. The Lakers could use another scoring spark in their rotation to help take the pressure off their two stars. LaVine could be the ideal addition.

Los Angeles Lakers analyst believes Zach LaVine is on team's radar

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, both Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan could be on the radar of the Los Angeles Lakers. Both stars are currently with the Chicago Bulls and are expected to be made available in trade talks in the near future.

"I think there’s gonna be a Chicago fire sale," Buha said via the Lakers Daily. "So, Alex Caruso is obviously a Laker favorite, but Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan — those have been two guys the Lakers have been interested in for several seasons now — DeMar, even going back to the Toronto days, but also in San Antonio."

He continued:

"So, I look at those — maybe one of those three as a target for L.A. come the trade deadline, or maybe sooner, depending on when Chicago decides to blow it up. … I think if Chicago has a fire sale, I think the Lakers are gonna be calling them and trying to get in that mix."

Rob Pelinka spent the offseason rebuilding the Lakers rotation, adding multiple new talents to the team's bench unit. It's unclear whether the Lakers would consider losing some depth to add another high-end player. Yet, LaVine is the sort of star that could operate as a connector on the court. His ability to work as a slasher and spot-up shooter will fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Furthermore, LaVine has proven himself capable of being the lead guy within an offense, too. So he would likely scale his production based on the teams needed. For now, though, the Lakers will have to remain patient and wait for the Bulls to make a decision on the direction the franchise is going to take.