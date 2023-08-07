“LeBron James and Mario Chalmers 2.0“ - Marcus Morris coveting a ‘duo’ with Damian Lillard on Heat has NBA fans roasting him 

The NBA is buzzing with rumors of Damian Lillard's desire to join the Miami Heat, but it seems he's not the only player eyeing a move to South Beach.

Marcus Morris Sr., although not a star like Lillard, has sparked rumors of his interest in a potential move as well. This all came to light when Morris was spotted liking an Instagram post featuring a graphic of himself and Lillard in Heat jerseys, leading to humorous reactions and jokes among NBA Twitter.

(h/t @MookSrBurner @Scoot_Carrying ) Marcus Morris likes the idea of forming a duo with Dame in Miami(h/t @MookSrBurner @Scoot_Carrying ) pic.twitter.com/3mulBisg9y

Morris may or may not get his desired move, but NBA Twitter has had a field day reacting to the Clippers forward's not-so-secret desire.

D.Ball @dballbball @TheDunkCentral @MookSrBurner @Scoot_Carrying LeBron James and Mario Chalmers 2.0

ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ @FeelLikeDrew @TheDunkCentral @MookSrBurner @Scoot_Carrying Calling anything a “duo” that includes Marcus Morris in it is hilarious



He can get off my team tho ASAP

🏀Hawks Fan TV @HawksFanTV @TheDunkCentral @MookSrBurner @Scoot_Carrying Marcus Morris thinking he’s convincing anyone to “form a duo” with him is the funniest tweet I’ve seen in 2023

whristan @whristan1 @TheDunkCentral @MookSrBurner @Scoot_Carrying Bro hates his own team

CP3 @CP3NFT @TheDunkCentral @MookSrBurner @Scoot_Carrying Bro thinks he a superstar

Morris' might be a valuable contributor to the Heat if such a move materializes. However, how he revealed his interest has certainly gotten the response it warrants.

Comparisons to Morris' status as a contributor have been made with Mario Chalmers and how regardless of his output, no one would remember the Heatles as a duo with LeBron James and Mario Chalmers.

Is Damian Lillard close to a move to the Miami Heat?

Damian Lillard has been pushing for a move to the Miami Heat

Damian Lillard has reportedly sought a move to the Miami Heat and there have been attempts by the Heat brass to make Dame's desire a reality. However, things haven't really gone to plan.

In the event the Clippers acknowledge Morris' interest in leaving, the Clippers could be a partner in a multi-team trade for the wantaway Portland star.

But as things stand, we appear to be nowhere closer to the blockbuster than we were when Dame's trade request was made public.

