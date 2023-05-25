LeBron James Trade Rumors: Which team has the best odds of landing 4x NBA champion this summer?

LeBron James had just capped off his impressive 20th season, leading the LA Lakers all the way to the Western Conference finals. As reports of James pondering retirement, there's a possibility that the four-time champion could suit up for a different team other than the Lakers next season.

After Los Angeles got swept by the Denver Nuggets in the conference finals, many have started wonding what James' next move will be. This was after he shared comments about his uncertainty whether he'll play next season or not. Let's take a look at some teams who have the best odds at possibly trading for LeBron.

The New York Knicks has a good chance at trading for the veteran forward in the upcoming season. But, they already have a decent roster and trying to pursue James could disrupt the chemistry of the team.

Next in the list is the Golden State Warriors, who has similar odds with the Knicks in trading for the four-time MVP. LeBron made it known before that he wants to experience playing with Steph Curry, and this could be their chance. Additionally, the Warriors look like they are one player away from winning another title.

Going back to the Cleveland Cavaliers is nothing new for the future Hall of Fame player. In fact, he's done it once before and could do it again. Going back home is never a bad decision for James

Opting to retire is heavily considered going into the offseason for James. He's already accomplished so much and deciding to stop now wouldn't hurt his legacy.

According to PointsBet Sportsbook, there is no chance LeBron could return for another year with the Lakers. While they were able to make it back to the conference finals, it was heavily because of their stars. Adding so much burden to the league's all-time leading scorer could take a toll on his body.

LeBron James could opt to retire to let his body to heal

LeBron James did a ton for the Lakers during the 2022-23 NBA season. He went as far as putting his body on the line to get the team back to the postseason. Now, he's mindfully considering retirement, and it could be the right choice.

It's been reported that James has been dealing with a torn tendon on his foot, which has caused him to underperform in some games. According to reports, LeBron needs to get the injury treated via surgery.

(Via LeBron James played the last few months of the season with a torn tendon in his foot that could need surgery this summer, per @ShamsCharania (Via @PatMcAfeeShow LeBron James played the last few months of the season with a torn tendon in his foot that could need surgery this summer, per @ShamsCharania (Via @PatMcAfeeShow ) https://t.co/frFArj1Dny

For the 19-time All-Star to be effective on the floor, he'll need to allow his body to rest for a while. James can do what Michael Jordan did and make a return to try and win more titles. But his health comes first, and resting his body for a while won't hurt his career.

