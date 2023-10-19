"Looks like something my 2-year-old designed": Celtics leaked city edition jersey latest to catch strays online from NBA fans

NBA City edition jerseys have been leaking. Nike has made some bold choices with their city edition designs. While some have been deemed awesome, others have been a target of ridicule. The Boston Celtics 2023-24 city edition jersey was leaked online and fans are not happy.

Many NBA and Celtics fans flamed the leaked jersey. The jersey is white with green lettering and a golden trim. The font looks a bit cartoonish, almost like the Looney Tunes font. Many NBA fans called out the jersey for looking childish.

“Looks like something my 2-year-old designed,” one fan wrote.

He was not the only one to criticize the leaked city edition jersey. Social media was full of trolls who came out in full force. Check out some of the reactions below.

NBA City Edition jersey leaks

The Boston Celtics City edition is not the only jersey to leak early. Many others have also been revealed on X.

The jerseys are meant to connect the hometown of the team. Some bring out elements of the city’s culture or landmarks. The Miami Vice black and pink jerseys for the Miami Heat were one of the more popular city edition jerseys. The Charlotte Hornets also had a popular edition in a mint green colorway.

The Raptors city edition jersey seems to be tied to Toronto’s most famous resident, Drake. The jersey is gold with black accents in a bold look that ties to Drake’s OVO brand.

The Heat jersey has “Heat Culture” striped across the front. The black and red jersey caught the mockery of some, having been called out as 'terrible' by one fan.

The Dallas Mavericks also received some ridicule when their NBA City edition leaked. The font seemed simple as well and the numbers did not fill the front of the jersey. The jersey is charcoal black with white lettering and blue numbers.

The Houston Rockets have one of the cleaner looks for their NBA city edition. The simple white jersey has simple red lettering. The front reads “H-Town”, a nod to the city’s nickname.

The NBA City edition jerseys are sure to be officially released soon. Nike will also create classic and icon edition jerseys for NBA teams. The classics will be revamped with throwback looks. The icon will be the traditional road jerseys with the teams' colors. The association edition is the name for the traditional home whites.