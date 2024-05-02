"Lot to like about the Knicks if you're LeBron": ESPN analyst cites 3 reasons why LeBron James to Knicks would be a perfect fit

The offseason buzz around LeBron James is already growing.

James gave a non-answer when asked to commit to the Los Angeles Lakers next season, sending the basketball media into speculation mode. Some are wondering if James will return to one of his old teams in Cleveland or Miami. Some speculate the Lakers will draft his son Bronny to bring LeBron back.

Others in the media are giving reasons why James could end up in the Northeast in Philadelphia or perhaps New York. ESPN analyst Andraya Carter thinks James should consider playing in Madison Square Garden for three reasons. First of which was the New York Knicks' star and personnel.

“A primary, consistent ball handler and shot creator in Jalen Brunson. Then Julius Randle when healthy is a presence on the inside. There is a lot to like about the Knicks if you’re LeBron James,” Carter said.

Carter went on to give the Knicks more credit. She thinks the situation is better than the one surrounding James in LA.

"You have an experienced coach and we already talked about the coaching issues at times when it comes to the Lakers and LeBron. So there’s an experienced coach. You have three-point shooting. The Knicks are a better three-point shooting team," Carter said.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has plenty of experience as a head coach in the NBA since 2010. He has never made the NBA Finals, however, and was voted by a unanimous player’s poll as the least desirable coach to play for.

The Lakers were actually a better three-point shooting team than the Knicks this season by a small margin. The Lakers shot 37.6 percent as a team from three-point range, eighth best in the league. New York shot 37.0 percent from downtown, 13th in the NBA.

Could LeBron James land with the Philadelphia 76ers?

LeBron James' rumors are firing in all directions. James tweeted out that he still has not made any decision on his future.

The Sixers have emerged as a potential option. Sixers fans have suggested using their draft pick on Bronny James to lure LeBron James to the City of Brotherly Love.

Daryl Morey reportedly attempted a trade for James at this year’s deadline. The Sixers will have nearly $60 million in salary cap space this offseason. They could use it on James if he opts into free agency.

James tweeted out support of Tyrese Maxey after his heroic shot in Game 5 of the series against the New York Knicks. Fans have hoped that was a hint at his possible interest in playing with Maxey.