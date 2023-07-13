NBA 2K24 Los Angeles Lakers Players Ratings: All player ratings predicted

The Los Angeles Lakers will certainly be one of the interesting squads to play as and manage in NBA 2K24, and it’s all thanks to the roster GM Rob Pelinka has managed to build.

While the franchise has retained its core to a large extent, they have also made some smart transactions that have improved the team. It’s a squad that has superstars on the one hand and younger guys with potential on the other.

There has been plenty of speculation over the ratings for NBA 2K24. Despite the numbers doing the rounds on social media, it has been confirmed that the official rating hasn’t been released. That hasn’t stopped fans from speculating how the Lakers could look in the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What are the NBA 2K24 player ratings for the Los Angeles Lakers?

As mentioned earlier, there’s no way of knowing what the official ratings will look like. Until 2K Sports starts revealing the details, any overall numbers will be speculation. However, some player ratings can be gauged accurately based on how these superstars have performed in real life.

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo NBA 2K24 LAKERS RATINGS:



LeBron — 97 (highest in the game)

AD — 94

D’Angelo Russell — 83

Austin Reaves — 81

Jarred Vanderbilt - 80

Rui Hachimura - 76

Gabe Vincent - 75

Cam Reddish - 75

Jaxson Hayes - 75

Taurean Prince - 75

Max Christie - 71 NBA 2K24 LAKERS RATINGS:LeBron — 97 (highest in the game)AD — 94 D’Angelo Russell — 83Austin Reaves — 81Jarred Vanderbilt - 80Rui Hachimura - 76Gabe Vincent - 75Cam Reddish - 75Jaxson Hayes - 75Taurean Prince - 75Max Christie - 71 https://t.co/Sa2ygNoFpS

Here are the predicted ratings for the current squad of the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA 2K24:

Lebron James - 96

Anthony Davis - 94

D’Angelo Russell - 83

Austin Reaves - 82

Jared Vanderbilt - 81

Rui Hachimura - 77

Gabe Vincent - 77

Taurean Prince - 75

Jaxson Hayes - 75

Cam Reddish - 74

Max Christie - 73

Jaylen Hood-Schifino - 72

Maxwell Lewis - 70

While fans will have to wait for the official ratings to drop, the predicted overalls mentioned here are an aggregate of the social media speculations so far.

The Los Angeles Lakers ratings are more or less along expected lines, and Lebron James is once again expected to be the highest-rated player. He will be one year older, so he could receive a slight nerf to his rating.

Unlike him, Anthony Davis is expected to retain his current overall from NBA 2K23. The big man will have more support around him next season, with young prospect Jaxson Hayes joining from free agency.

Hayes and Cam Reddish could be decent prospects in MyNBA if used properly, and the same could be said about Hood-Schifino. The likes of D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura could also get some decent set of boosts in their respective ratings.

Poll : 0 votes