NBA 2K24 player ratings: Who could be the best SG in the game?

The title for best SG (Shooting Guard) in NBA 2K24 won’t be without hard competition. It’s a position with massive names in all eras, and the current crop includes some interesting names who ply their trade in the league.

Each of them will have a great shot at getting the highest overall when the upcoming basketball simulator becomes available. As of writing, the official ratings for the NBA superstars haven’t been revealed yet.

That hasn’t stopped leaks and rumors from appearing online, as the community has been busy trying to speculate who it might be. The topper's name can be anyone’s guess at this point, but certain names are big favorites.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This is based on the real-life performances of these names in the recently concluded season and how they have been rated in NBA 2K23.

Who are the favorites for best SG in NBA 2K24?

Like all the available positions in NBA 2K24, there could be a tie regarding player ratings. The two best candidates for the spot are Devin Booker and Donovan Mitchell.

Booker’s previous season was a mixed bag, and there are no doubts that he could have played better. However, he could become the highest-rated SG in the upcoming game, which will be clear once the official ratings are released.

According to leaks and rumors, Booker will have a rating of 92, but this is yet to be confirmed. Of course, the Suns guard has already appeared as a cover icon in the NBA 2K franchise.

The one who could give him tough competition is the Cavaliers’ Mitchell. This guy has been mercurial in his rise, and his franchise will depend on his jump shots again. The same could be said about the NBA 2K24 players, who might use him heavily after the game launches.

Like Booker, Mitchell is also rumored to get a 92 overall rating, making him the joint-best SG in the game.

=One name who’s an outside shot for the top position is James Harden. ‘The Beard’ has been in the news recently after opting into his player option and requesting a trade. Harden will likely receive a nerf overall, so his chances of being the best SG are quite low.

Readers are advised to remember that the official ratings aren’t out and will likely take place in August.

Poll : 0 votes