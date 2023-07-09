NBA 2k24 ratings: When will player ratings be revealed?

NBA 2K24 ratings are the next big thing awaited by the community. From the highest overall player to the best rookie, the ratings will decide who will be the best players in the game. There were several instances on Twitter about supposed overall ratings, but they turned out to be fake. The face of the franchise, Ronnie 2K, made a tweet that clarified it as well. Hence, it can be said with certainty that the ratings for the upcoming game are yet to be revealed.

That said, some predictions can be made about when the community will know about the ratings. This is based on the usual pattern 2K Sports and Visual Concepts follows. This pattern is also a big reason it became clear that the supposed NBA 2K24 ratings are fake.

When will NBA 2K24 ratings release?

The exact date is hard to pinpoint due to the lack of official information from 2K Sports. While Ronnie 2K stated that the revealed overall ratings are fake, he didn’t state a release date. However, he did ask the community to wait until the end of the NBA Summer League, at least.

Ronnie 2K 2K24 @Ronnie2K Our core fans know that any rating you see this early is wrong. Let us get through Summer League at least Our core fans know that any rating you see this early is wrong. Let us get through Summer League at least 😂

The NBA Summer League runs until July 14, but it’s highly unlikely that NBA 2K24 ratings will be revealed immediately after it. This year’s release will take place on September 8, 2023, unless there are further delays. Typically, 2K Sports will start with the ratings in late August. It will conclude in the early days of September to set up the momentum for the release.

The chances for 2K Sports and Visual Concepts to follow the same schedule are high. So far, they have done so with the cover athlete reveal and the release date. It is unlikely that they will deviate from the set routine for the NBA 2K24 ratings. Hence, the community will likely have to wait a few more weeks to learn more about all the NBA superstars and how good they will be in the game.

While the ratings might not get revealed anytime soon, more news surrounding the upcoming features is expected. After plenty of requests, the game will have crossplay on the next-gen consoles.

