NBA Draft 2020: Charlotte Hornets willing to trade up for securing James Wiseman

The Charlotte Hornets are currently going through a deep rebuild. They haven't made the playoffs since 2016 but expect their current crop of youngsters to come good eventually. They finished ninth in the Eastern Conference last season and ended up with the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. As reported by the Charlotte Observer, the Hornets have James Wiseman on their draft wishlist.

NBA Draft 2020: Charlotte Hornets want to secure James Wiseman

James Wiseman only played three games for the Memphis Tigers before the NCAA handed him a 12-game suspension. In his limited appearances, he managed 19,7 points, 10.7 rebounds, and three blocks per game.

The Charlotte Hornets have seemingly bought in and want Wiseman to be their long-term solution at the center spot. Charlotte Observer stated:

"The Hornets are highly interested in selecting former Memphis center James Wiseman in the Nov. 18 draft, two NBA sources with knowledge of the situation told The Observer....Those sources said they believe the Hornets — who hold the third overall pick — would consider trading up if it would secure Wiseman..."

Which NBA team do you think should draft James Wiseman⁉️ @BigTicket_JW pic.twitter.com/hDRTs69tMf — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) October 20, 2020

Only two teams – Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors, in order – will pick before Charlotte Hornets in the 2020 NBA Draft. In fact, many consider James Wiseman to fall to Charlotte at No.3 anyway. But the only thing guaranteed about the NBA Draft is that nothing is guaranteed. So you can't fault the franchise for attempting to secure the player who's atop their boards.

Charlotte Hornets prioritizing a center at the 2020 NBA Draft

Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak [Image: NBA.con]

The Charlotte Hornets have Cody Zeller as the only recognized center on their books heading into the 2020-21 season. So it's understandable why they want to bring James Wiseman to Buzz City.

Coach Borrego breaks down what the team is looking for with the No. 3️⃣ pick in the NBA Draft and more. Tune into @HornetsOnFSSE at 11:30am!#AllFly| @ceenta pic.twitter.com/TWy7xeoXhv — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) October 20, 2020

It's not harsh to suggest that despite his incredible frame and athleticism, James Wiseman is a raw commodity right now. He has tremendous upside but needs time to realize the same, something that the Charlotte Hornets can offer him. So it might not be the worst thing if the Hornets get hold of Wiseman in the 2020 NBA Draft.

