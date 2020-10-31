NBA Free Agency 2020: Jeff Teague wants to sign with a contender, Miami Heat interested in Paul Millsap and Wes Matthews

Jeff Teague is amongst the top guards available in NBA free agency this offseason. He has played in the NBA for 11 years, making the playoffs in each of the first nine. Teague has enough experience and playmaking ability to play on a contender such as the LA Clippers or Miami Heat and that's exactly what he wants. He wants to sign for a winning team in NBA free agency 2020.

NBA Free Agency 2020: Jeff Teague wants to play for a contender, open to any role

Heading into NBA free agency this offseason, Jeff Teague has made it clear that all he wants to do is contribute towards winning. Speaking to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Teague remarked:

"Honestly, I just want to go to a team where we’re playing to win. I want to win...all I know is winning, competing, and trying to get to that ultimate goal of a championship. That’s what I want to play for is to win. If that’s starting or coming off the bench, I just want to play a significant role in winning. That’s really it for me."

👀 Jeff Teague had some nasty highlights. He even broke his brother’s ankles! pic.twitter.com/wyvM46wLo6 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 29, 2020

Teague is a pass-first guard who's averaged 5.8 assists a game throughout his career. Given his experience, you can expect him to be in demand once NBA free agency commences.

NBA Free Agency 2020: Miami Heat looking to target Paul Millsap and Wes Matthews with MLE

Paul Millsap (left)

It's no surprise that the Miami Heat want to contend for the title again after their surprising NBA Finals run. However, they also want to maintain cap space for targeting stars in NBA free agency in 2021. As reported by Five Reasons Sports, the Heat are looking to split their mid-level exception (MLE) to acquire two veterans.

Can report along with @GregSylvander and @ClutchNBA5R that the Heat will consider splitting their midlevel exception between 2 veterans.



Among those on their radar:



Paul Millsap and Wes Matthews — Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) October 28, 2020

Paul Millsap and Wes Matthews played for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks respectively last season. While Millsap should be available and would find minutes at the power forward spot with Miami Heat, Matthews is a bit of a surprise.

Firstly, it's expected that Milwaukee will quickly re-sign Matthews when NBA free agency opens. Secondly, the Miami Heat already have several catch-and-shoot options on their roster. We'll have to wait and see how this saga unfolds.

