NBA Free Agency: Paul George an ambitious target for Miami Heat in 2021

Much has been discussed about the future of Paul George after his lackluster performances in the NBA Playoffs. He's eligible for a contract extension this season itself, but if things don't work out with the LA Clippers, he can decline his player option for 2021-22. This would make Paul George a huge addition to the NBA free agency class of 2021 and the Miami Heat could then emerge as suitors.

NBA Free Agency: Miami Heat could pursue Paul George in 2021

It's no secret that the Miami Heat are preserving cap space for next year to land Giannis Antetokounnpo if he becomes a free agent. However, that's a long shot and with several other teams in the reckoning too, the Greek Freak could end up at several places.

The Heat will still be looking to add stars with their cap space and could pursue Paul George in NBA free agency if he declines his player option. Barry Jackson of Miami Herald reported that the team admires George:

"He [Paul George] has a $37 million player option for 2021-22 but could opt out for the security of a final long-term max deal next summer. There has always been Heat admiration for his game, despite the early playoff exits with OKC and the Clippers the past three years."

NBA Free Agency: How much would Paul George improve Miami Heat?

In essence, Paul George's skill set is tailormade for the Miami Heat. He's a two-way player who can guard four positions and go off for 20 points a night. His shoulders may be a problem but besides that, Paul George is a tough player.

Pat Riley

As mentioned earlier, Pat Riley will be making moves to maintain cap space for 2021 NBA free agency class. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are untouchable so a frontcourt consisting of these two and Paul George would be really tough for opponents to deal with.

4 minutes of @Bam1of1 obliterating the Bubble rims 💥



Which playoff #BamSlam was your fav? pic.twitter.com/KjbJCoW2gc — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 27, 2020

If the Miami Heat pursue Paul George in NBA free agency to assemble the aforementioned trio, they'll need spectacular shooters in the backcourt for ample spacing. Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro would be the perfect duo but it will be difficult for the Heat to acquire stars this season without moving either of them.

