NBA Free Agency 2020: Miami Heat in serious danger of losing Derrick Jones Jr., with multiple teams interested in the small forward

The NBA Free Agency 2020 may not have too many big names, but it will definitely be a busy one nonetheless. With many seemingly low-key but important players of big teams entering free agency this off-season, there is a strong possibility that these players could choose to move to another team in the league. One of the bigger names involved in this regard is Miami Heat star and reigning Slam Dunk Champion, Derrick Jones Jr.

The Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks are among the teams expected to have interest in Derrick Jones Jr., per @flasportsbuzz pic.twitter.com/3b7RMw6rdE — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 20, 2020

The 23-year-old has been one of the more underrated but impressive players in the Miami Heat roster. Despite being absent for large swathes of the 2020 postseason, Derrick Jones Jr. has faced incredible interest from several NBA franchises.

NBA Free Agency 2020: The Miami Heat are in danger of losing Derrick Jones Jr. this off-season

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald:

"“Detroit, Chicago and Atlanta are among the teams expected to have interest in Jones, according to a source."

Jackson continued in this regard:

"He likely will generate some interest on the open market because of his athleticism, defensive acumen, youth and the belief that he hasn’t reached his ceiling offensively.”

The 23-year-old is widely renowned for his dunking ability, but Derrick Jones Jr. is also one of the better defenders in the league.

Derrick Jones Jr was hardly played by the Miami Heat during the 2020 NBA Playoffs

His effort and feel for the game at the defensive end of the floor is very impressive, which is why Derrick Jones Jr. is likely to attract attention from a plethora of teams during the 2020 NBA free agency.

The Miami Heat will be loath to losing a player of the caliber of Derrick Jones Jr. as they cannot always rely on the ageing Andre Iguodala to clean up defensively.

With Derrick Jones Jr. not playing much in the playoffs, the 2020 NBA Free Agency could not have come at a better time for the player as he would look to move to a team where he may get more game-time. That would, however, mean bad news for the franchise as Spoelstra's team does not have the meanest of defenses in the league.