NBA trade rumors predict an action-packed offseason as teams prepare packages in the hope of landing players who can turn their fortunes around in the upcoming 2020-21 season. In this article, let's take a look at 5 of the best small forwards who will be in high demand during the 2020 NBA Free Agency.

NBA Free Agency 2020: Top 5 small forwards available this offseason

Though this year's class of free agents doesn't feature many marquee small forwards like last year, there's still plenty of talent up for grabs in the offseason. Including restricted and unrestricted free agents, here are 5 of the best players who can play at the 3.

#1. Brandon Ingram

After getting traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, Brandon Ingram took a giant leap forward and was the league's most improved player during the 2019-20 season. He averaged an impressive 23.8 points and was New Orleans' primary scoring option throughout the year.

Still aged 23, Ingram is all set to be one of NBA's best scorers in the upcoming years and the New Orleans Pelicans will most certainly offer him a max contract in the offseason.

#2. Gordon Hayward

Injuries might have hampered Gordon Hayward's performances in the past two seasons, but the 30-year-old is still one of the most versatile talents in the league.

The Boston Celtics seem to be at an impasse regarding Gordon Hayward, and NBA trade rumors suggest that he might be on his way out in the upcoming offseason.

The Gordon Hayward Question



While Gordon Hayward’s option decision isn’t the first domino in Boston’s offseason, @KeithSmithNBA writes about why it’s easily the most important one to fall https://t.co/2forhWA0ZX pic.twitter.com/X6oVdNFCdf — CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) October 19, 2020

But given his recent history of injuries, Hayward will likely pick up his player option for $34 million and continue with the Celtics for another season.

#3. Otto Porter Jr.

Otto Porter Jr.'s numbers during his tenure with the Chicago Bulls might not be striking on paper.

But we've to keep in mind that the 27-year-old was recovering from an injury for the most part of the last two seasons and hasn't had enough opportunities to develop chemistry with his teammates.

Porter Jr. will most definitely pick up his player option worth $28.5 million and continue with the Chicago Bulls next season as he tries to get back to his rhythm on the court.

#4. Jae Crowder

After a mediocre start to the 2019-20 season with the Memphis Grizzles, Jae Crowder's fortunes turned around when he was traded to the Miami Heat in February 2020.

During his short span with the Heat, Crowder shot a brilliant 44.5% from the 3-point line and was one of the key reasons for the team's success in the NBA playoffs. The 30-year-old is now an unrestricted free agent and according to NBA trade rumors, he'll be in high demand in the market.

#5. Derrick Jones Jr.

Because of the limited minutes he played for the Miami Heat, it's easy to overlook Derrick Jones Jr.'s ability to make an impact on teams. Though there's room for improvement on the offensive end, the 23-year-old's defensive versatility and athleticism will make him a great asset for the teams as he enters free agency in 2020.

