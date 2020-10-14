NBA Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks could pursue Jae Crowder and Joe Harris in free agency

The Milwaukee Bucks have a lot to sort out this offseason. NBA rumors have suggested different ways the Giannis Antetokounmpo situation could pan out but that's not the only thing that should be concerning the front office. The franchise lacks depth at the wing position and got found out against the Miami Heat in the East Semifinals. They need to strengthen in that department and the likes of Jae Crowder and Joe Harris have now been suggested as free agency targets.

NBA Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks should eye Jae Crowder and Joe Harris in the offseason

While discussing how the Milwaukee Bucks could improve this offseason, Eric Nehm of The Athletic mentioned that the team could use its midlevel exception to target wing players.

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer

He went on to suggest the names of Jae Crowder and Joe Harris who played for the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets respectively last season.

"While adding Harris would give the Bucks a much-needed shooting upgrade, the Heat’s Jae Crowder would help the Bucks add strength and toughness on the wing and likely not cost as much."

Jae Crowder and Duncan Robinson are the 4th pair of teammates to each make 50 3-pointers in a single postseason.



They join Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson (4x), Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry and JR Smith and Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/9sqIs3QqGe — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 7, 2020

Both Crowder and Harris are expected to re-sign with their current teams who will both be contenders next season. So it could be tough for Milwaukee Bucks to crack a deal with either player.

What do Jae Crowder and Joe Harris bring to the table?

Joe Harris

Brooklyn Nets' Joe Harris is a proven three-point shooter in the NBA. He has shot at a whopping 42.6% accuracy from downtown throughout his six-year career and his points production has only increased each year ever since he joined the Nets. The Milwaukee Bucks relied on volume from the three-point line last season. By adding Harris, they would improve efficiency in that department too.

Joe Harris: Still gettin' buckets pic.twitter.com/1blbDOj8Sf — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) July 6, 2020

As far as Jae Crowder is concerned, he's already shown with the Miami Heat how tough of a 3-and-D player he is. Crowder took on the defensive assignments of Anthony Davis and LeBron James during several stretches in the NBA Finals. Although a streaky shooter, he can manage to drain a few occasional treys.

