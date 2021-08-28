NBA Free Agency Rumors: Brooklyn Nets interested in signing free-agent big man Isaiah Hartenstein

NBA free agency rumors have hinted the Brooklyn Nets are looking to add more depth at the center position. The latest reports have suggested Isaiah Hartenstein is among the players they are interested in signing.

The Nets look unlikely to involve DeAndre Jordan in their plans moving forward. The veteran center wasn't given a chance to play in their last 16 games of the 2020-21 NBA season either.

The franchise sorely needs to add more size to their current roster. They also need more rebounders, which has seen them actively search for options that could bolster their squad depth at the five. According to a recent report by Brian Lewis of the New York Post, sources have said the Brooklyn Nets are eyeing Hartenstein in free agency.

"The Nets are currently eyeing Hartenstein, sources told The Post...The Nets have had a long flirtation with Hartenstein. They liked the 7-footer in the 2017 draft, and he dominated against their affiliate, Long Island, in the 2019 G-League Finals, when he was named MVP while playing for Rio Grande. A source told The Post the Nets were even interested in signing Hartenstein before the 2020 NBA bubble, but he was ineligible for the playoffs due to the date he’d been waived."

Isaiah Hartenstein enjoyed one of the best stretches of his young career with the Cleveland Cavaliers last season. He was traded to the Cavs by the Denver Nuggets midseason.

The German-American center averaged 8.3 points, six rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game across 16 appearances and only 17.9 minutes of playing time.

NBA Free Agency Rumors: Is Isaiah Hartenstein a good fit for the Brooklyn Nets?

Isaiah Hartenstein #55 successfully blocks a shot attempt.

The Brooklyn Nets found a reliable player in Blake Griffin to play at the five last season during the NBA Playoffs. They had initially hoped to continue with LaMarcus Aldridge, but the former San Antonio Spurs big man decided to retire shockingly in April this year, citing health concerns as a reason.

Griffin looks like a lock at the moment as the starting center for the team, while Nicolas Claxton is expected to be the primary backup option. With league executives expecting DeAndre Jordan to depart the Brooklyn Nets, the New York-based franchise will only have one traditional center in their ranks in the form of Claxton.

On top of that, Griffin may also be rested more often due to his injury history over the last few seasons. That's where a player like Isaiah Hartenstein could come in handy for the Brooklyn Nets. He showed glimpses of his potential with the Cavs last season. Keeping these factors in mind, Hartenstein could be an excellent addition.

Here are some highlights for #Cavs new big man Isaiah Hartenstein when he was a member of the Houston Rockets.



Good pickup for Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/5ZKlDkBSFP — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) March 25, 2021

His 7-foot frame also gives the Brooklyn Nets more versatility against all kinds of opponents. Hartenstein's presence on the defensive also gives the Nets some much-needed rim-protection.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra