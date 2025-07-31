  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Jonathan Kuminga
  • NBA Free Agency Rumors: Kings' master plan comes to light as Jonathan Kuminga pursuit inches closer to fading

NBA Free Agency Rumors: Kings' master plan comes to light as Jonathan Kuminga pursuit inches closer to fading

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 31, 2025 05:54 GMT
Kings
Kings' master plan comes to light as Jonathan Kuminga pursuit inches closer to fading. (Photo: GETTY)

Jonathan Kuminga is still a restricted free agent heading into August, with the Sacramento Kings among his suitors. Kuminga has also been linked to the Phoenix Suns, while the Golden State Warriors remain interested in bringing him back. The latest rumors suggest the Kings' attempt to bring Kuminga to Sacramento has been in the works for some time.

Ad

According to Allen Stiles of Sactown Sports, the Kings showed interest in Kuminga in preparations for his potential free agency next year. The main idea behind the sign-and-trade with the Warriors is to build a relationship with the player who could hit unrestricted free agency in 2026 if he doesn't sign a contract this year.

The Kings and Warriors are discussing a possible sign-and-trade, but Golden State is not interested in DeMar DeRozan or Devin Carter. Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reported that the Kings' most recent offer was a package of Carter, Dario Saric and a protected first-round pick.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly eyeing either Keegan Murray or Keon Ellis, whom the Sacramento Kings are not interested in trading for Jonathan Kuminga. The Warriors have increased their offer to a two-year, $45 million contract for Kuminga, who doesn't like the second option for the second season.

If Kuminga doesn't sign a contract this offseason, he doesn't have a choice but to return to the Bay Area on a $7.9 million qualifying offer. He will be an unrestricted free agent next year, removing the possibility of a potential sign-and-trade scenario.

Ad

NBA exec believes Jonathan Kuminga signing QO would be bad for Warriors

NBA exec believes Jonathan Kuminga signing QO would be bad for Warriors. (Photo: IMAGN)
NBA exec believes Jonathan Kuminga signing QO would be bad for Warriors. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Athletic's Fred Kratz spoke to multiple NBA executives to gauge the value of Jonathan Kuminga. Some still believe in Kuminga, while others are only valuing him at an annual salary of $17 million, which is way off from his current demand of $30 million.

Ad

With the cap spaces of many teams closing up due to unrestricted free agency, Kuminga might end up remaining in Golden State and accepting his $7.9 million qualifying offer. However, one exec told Katz why it's a bad move for the Warriors and a risky decision for Kuminga.

"If he takes the qualifying offer, the Warriors are f*cked from a team-building standpoint, because they need to get him on a deal where they can trade him," the exec said. "That's the key for them."
Ad

youtube-cover

It's risky for Kuminga because it could either repair his image or make it worse heading into next year's unrestricted free agency. Injuries are also part of the game, something he endured this season.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications