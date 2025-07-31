NBA Free Agency Rumors: Kings' master plan comes to light as Jonathan Kuminga pursuit inches closer to fading

Jonathan Kuminga is still a restricted free agent heading into August, with the Sacramento Kings among his suitors. Kuminga has also been linked to the Phoenix Suns, while the Golden State Warriors remain interested in bringing him back. The latest rumors suggest the Kings' attempt to bring Kuminga to Sacramento has been in the works for some time.According to Allen Stiles of Sactown Sports, the Kings showed interest in Kuminga in preparations for his potential free agency next year. The main idea behind the sign-and-trade with the Warriors is to build a relationship with the player who could hit unrestricted free agency in 2026 if he doesn't sign a contract this year. The Kings and Warriors are discussing a possible sign-and-trade, but Golden State is not interested in DeMar DeRozan or Devin Carter. Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reported that the Kings' most recent offer was a package of Carter, Dario Saric and a protected first-round pick.The Golden State Warriors are reportedly eyeing either Keegan Murray or Keon Ellis, whom the Sacramento Kings are not interested in trading for Jonathan Kuminga. The Warriors have increased their offer to a two-year, $45 million contract for Kuminga, who doesn't like the second option for the second season. If Kuminga doesn't sign a contract this offseason, he doesn't have a choice but to return to the Bay Area on a $7.9 million qualifying offer. He will be an unrestricted free agent next year, removing the possibility of a potential sign-and-trade scenario. NBA exec believes Jonathan Kuminga signing QO would be bad for WarriorsNBA exec believes Jonathan Kuminga signing QO would be bad for Warriors. (Photo: IMAGN)The Athletic's Fred Kratz spoke to multiple NBA executives to gauge the value of Jonathan Kuminga. Some still believe in Kuminga, while others are only valuing him at an annual salary of $17 million, which is way off from his current demand of $30 million.With the cap spaces of many teams closing up due to unrestricted free agency, Kuminga might end up remaining in Golden State and accepting his $7.9 million qualifying offer. However, one exec told Katz why it's a bad move for the Warriors and a risky decision for Kuminga. &quot;If he takes the qualifying offer, the Warriors are f*cked from a team-building standpoint, because they need to get him on a deal where they can trade him,&quot; the exec said. &quot;That's the key for them.&quot;It's risky for Kuminga because it could either repair his image or make it worse heading into next year's unrestricted free agency. Injuries are also part of the game, something he endured this season.