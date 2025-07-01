NBA Free Agency Rumors: Knicks almost guaranteed to sign Jordan Clarkson on team-friendly deal

The New York Knicks are reportedly signing Jordan Clarkson to a team-friendly deal once he clears waivers. Clarkson, the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year, agreed to a buyout with the Utah Jazz on Monday. It paved the way for the Filipino-American guard to join a new team.
According to the New York Post's Stefan Bondy, the Knicks are going to sign Clarkson to a one-year, veteran's minimum contract. It's a fantastic deal for a New York team looking to bolster its bench.
The 33-year-old guard played in just 37 games last season due to various injuries. He still averaged 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 26 minutes per game. He'll be the Knicks' go-to scorer off the bench, playing alongside Deuce McBride.
The New York Knicks' main problem during the Eastern Conference finals was the lack of bench depth. Then-coach Tom Thibodeau only used his role players when his team was backed in the corner, and it worked in one of their wins over the Indiana Pacers.
However, the Knicks' bench wasn't really integrated and didn't get a lot of run during the playoffs. Having a lot of depth seems to be the new norm for the league, especially after the Pacers and OKC Thunder faced each other in the 2025 NBA Finals.
Indiana was 10 players deep during the playoffs, while the Thunder also had similar depth. The quality of their role players was so good that their bench helped get multiple wins during their runs.
Jordan Clarkson is one of the best sixth men in the NBA since the Utah Jazz acquired him in 2020. He won the award in 2021 and continued to score buckets off the bench. The Jazz are entering a youth movement, and Clarkson didn't fit into their plans.
Isaiah Collier comments on Jordan Clarkson's departure from Utah
Before getting waived by the Utah Jazz, Jordan Clarkson was the longest-tenured member of the team. Clarkson agreed to a buyout with the Jazz on Monday and will likely sign with the New York Knicks.
Speaking to reporters during the Jazz's Summer League training camp, Isaiah Collier discussed Clarkson's departure.
"We already talked this morning" Collier said, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. "I mean, that was my vet. Definitely sad to see him go, for sure. But you know we're in the business of basketball where things like this happen."
The Jazz also traded Collin Sexton to the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, so they are focusing on young players such as Collier and Keyonte George.
