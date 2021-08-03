NBA Free Agency Rumors: LA Lakers and New York Knicks to battle it out for Carmelo Anthony's signature 

Veteran Carmelo Anthony has key decisions to make concerning his future, with NBA free agency rumors suggesting the LA Lakers and New York Knicks are both interested in acquiring him.

According to senior NBA insider Mark Stein, Anthony has been "weighing interest" from both franchises. He said:

"Another free-agent duel of interest: Carmelo Anthony is weighing interest from both the Lakers and the Knicks, league sources say."

NBA free agency rumors in the past have suggested that the LA Lakers and Carmelo Anthony had mutual interest. The 37-year-old has never been to the NBA Finals in his 18-year career in the league. The Lakers' acquisition of Russell Westbrook has made the franchise an attractive destination for veterans looking to claim their maiden NBA titles.

Carmelo Anthony has played for the New York Knicks in his prime years as a basketball player. The franchise made it to the playoffs last season for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign. Anthony was crucial in leading the team to the postseason for three straight years between 2011 and 2013.

NBA Free Agency Rumors: How can Carmelo Anthony help LA Lakers or the New York Knicks?

Carmelo Anthony played for the New York Knicks from 2010 to 2017.

Carmelo Anthony is an excellent bench scorer. He proved that in his last two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Anthony has averaged roughly 14 points per game during his stint with the Trail Blazers. He has shot close to 43% from the field, including 40% from the three-point line.

The LA Lakers and New York Knicks both need more bench depth for next season. They also need veteran players who can be excellent scorers and can shoot well from the three-point line. Carmelo Anthony can provide exactly that, despite being way past his prime at this stage of his career.

From a personal point of view, Anthony should ideally choose to play for the LA Lakers as they are better suited to winning a championship next season.

The New York Knicks are expected to get there at some stage. However, considering the other powerhouses present in the East, it seems unlikely that they will come out as the conference's NBA Finals representatives.

