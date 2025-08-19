  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Stephen Curry
  • NBA Free Agency Rumors: Steph Curry pushing for reunion with Gary Payton II amid Lakers' interest in ex-champ

NBA Free Agency Rumors: Steph Curry pushing for reunion with Gary Payton II amid Lakers' interest in ex-champ

By Itiel Estudillo
Published Aug 19, 2025 00:10 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Charlotte Hornets - Source: Imagn
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Charlotte Hornets - Source: Imagn

Steph Curry has reportedly been in direct contact with his former teammate, Gary Payton II. Curry and Payton have been teammates for five seasons and won a championship together. However, that chapter came to a close after their 2025 NBA Playoffs run as Payton entered unrestricted free agency.

Ad

The LA Lakers had since expressed an interest in acquiring the defensive player. Much like his father, Gary "The Glove" Payton, Payton II has lived up to his dad's alias, always creating defensive stops for his team.

However, since the Lakers have acquired Marcus Smart, who previously played for the Washington Wizards, they're no longer in need of a defensive player, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported late last month.

"The Lakers had also previously expressed interest in defensive-minded swingman Gary Payton II before (Marcus) Smart reached his buyout in Washington," Siegel wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

With Payton still available in the free agency market, there's a possibility that he might stick around in Golden State after all. According to a report by Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson on Monday, Steph Curry wants Payton back on the roster. While nothing is final yet, Robinson also suggested that whenever Curry makes a request, the Warriors always oblige.

"Steph Curry wants Gary Payton II back in Golden State, sources tell me," Robinson wrote on X. "Curry’s been in direct contact with GP2, pushing for a reunion on a 2-year deal. ... When Steph speaks, the Warriors usually move. 👀"
Ad
Ad

Steph Curry receives huge ovation in China

Steph Curry went on his Asia tour for Curry Camp. Kicking things off in China, Curry was warmly received by the fans. While this isn't the first time Steph has visited Asian countries for basketball events, this is the first time he's hosted his Curry Camp on the continent.

Given the special moment, the Chinese crowd made it extra special, showering Curry with "MVP" chants in the arena.

Ad

The other neighboring countries Curry is expected to visit after China will be Hong Kong and Japan. However, there are rumors that their visit to Tokyo might be scrapped because of De'Aaron Fox's withdrawal from the event.

About the author
Itiel Estudillo

Itiel Estudillo

Twitter icon

Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications