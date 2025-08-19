NBA Free Agency Rumors: Steph Curry pushing for reunion with Gary Payton II amid Lakers' interest in ex-champ

Steph Curry has reportedly been in direct contact with his former teammate, Gary Payton II. Curry and Payton have been teammates for five seasons and won a championship together. However, that chapter came to a close after their 2025 NBA Playoffs run as Payton entered unrestricted free agency.The LA Lakers had since expressed an interest in acquiring the defensive player. Much like his father, Gary &quot;The Glove&quot; Payton, Payton II has lived up to his dad's alias, always creating defensive stops for his team.However, since the Lakers have acquired Marcus Smart, who previously played for the Washington Wizards, they're no longer in need of a defensive player, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported late last month.&quot;The Lakers had also previously expressed interest in defensive-minded swingman Gary Payton II before (Marcus) Smart reached his buyout in Washington,&quot; Siegel wrote.With Payton still available in the free agency market, there's a possibility that he might stick around in Golden State after all. According to a report by Brandon &quot;Scoop B&quot; Robinson on Monday, Steph Curry wants Payton back on the roster. While nothing is final yet, Robinson also suggested that whenever Curry makes a request, the Warriors always oblige.&quot;Steph Curry wants Gary Payton II back in Golden State, sources tell me,&quot; Robinson wrote on X. &quot;Curry’s been in direct contact with GP2, pushing for a reunion on a 2-year deal. ... When Steph speaks, the Warriors usually move. 👀&quot;👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson @ScoopBLINKSteph Curry wants Gary Payton II back in Golden State, sources tell me. Curry’s been in direct contact with GP2, pushing for a reunion on a 2-year deal.🔗 Here's my latest ➡️ https://scoopb.com/2025/08/steph-curry-wants-gary-payton-ii-back-in-golden-state-and-the-warriors-are-listening/Draymond Green's also on board. Payton wants it too.When Steph speaks, the Warriors usually move. 👀Steph Curry receives huge ovation in ChinaSteph Curry went on his Asia tour for Curry Camp. Kicking things off in China, Curry was warmly received by the fans. While this isn't the first time Steph has visited Asian countries for basketball events, this is the first time he's hosted his Curry Camp on the continent.Given the special moment, the Chinese crowd made it extra special, showering Curry with &quot;MVP&quot; chants in the arena.The other neighboring countries Curry is expected to visit after China will be Hong Kong and Japan. However, there are rumors that their visit to Tokyo might be scrapped because of De'Aaron Fox's withdrawal from the event.