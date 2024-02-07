NBA insider reveals Leon Rose and Rich Paul have buried the hatchet, paving way for Lakers-Knicks Klutch clients to swap teams

With the NBA trade deadline roughly 48 hours away, the New York Knicks and LA Lakers have still largely been quiet. The Knicks have swung a trade for former Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby but could use more reinforcement following Julius Randle’s dislocated shoulder. LA, which is expected to be a major player, hasn’t made one move yet.

Any potential Knicks-Lakers deal has reportedly been blocked by Klutch Sports’ not-so-cozy relationship with New York’s front office. Since last year, Rich Paul, the agency’s founder and one of the most powerful agents in the NBA, has preferred not to deal with the Knicks.

The impasse, however, has reportedly been broken. NBA insider Sam Amick had this to report regarding the situation:

“The extended friction between Paul and Knicks president Leon Rose had been fixed, with league sources telling The Athletic that Rose made a point to smooth things over earlier this season.”

Stefan Bondy of the New York Post also had the same report but added a little more detail:

“With the Knicks-Klutch impasse as the backdrop - which we've reported on previously -- the team and Rich Paul met today and "things were hashed out," a source told The Post. Focus now moving forward with better relationship.”

The LA Lakers’ Klutch clients include NBA superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Jarred Vanderbilt, LA’s defensive ace, is the third one represented by Rich Paul. Cam Reddish is another one that is Paul’s stable of players.

The Knicks notably don’t have any from the said agency, which may be the root of the previous standoff. Mitchell Robinson and Nerlens Noel used to be with Klutch Sports but dropped Paul’s company once arriving in New York. Cam Reddish, who remains under Paul, couldn’t get minutes under Tom Thibodeau. The former Duke star eventually made it to the Lakers after one season with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The fixed relationship between Leon Rose and Klutch Sports could help push a more exciting NBA trade deadline

As the New York Knicks don’t have anyone under Klutch Sports, they couldn’t directly swap with a player from the LA Lakers under Rich Paul. The two teams, however, can be part of a multi-team deal that will involve stars from the said agency.

In the Lakers’ case, chasing after Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks might need a third team. LA may not have the assets that the Hawks want. New York, meanwhile, has some to spare, which could get Leon Rose involved for the right compensation.

For the New York Knicks’ part, they’re reportedly interested in acquiring Malcolm Brogdon or Jordan Clarkson, both Klutch Sports Group players. The Knicks don’t need to involve a third team as the improved relations between the agency and Rose could make the deal happen.

