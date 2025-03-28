NBA offseason Rumors: Celtics mulling over blockbuster move to trade 2 key pieces from 2024 championship squad next season

The Boston Celtics are a powerhouse team in the league, as they're regarded as a potential team to be the 2025 champions. One thing that separates the Celtics from the rest of the NBA is how they've kept their core and have surrounded them with skilled and talented role players.

However, experts believe that the team's group won't last long. According to a report on Friday, NBA insider Jake Fischer pointed out that there will be a time when Boston needs to trade a player. Fischer reported that it wouldn't be any of the Jays (Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown).

According to the expert, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday are the players who require close attention. Their salaries would be the main reason Boston would move them.

“‘They're going to have to trade some guys at some point,’ one team capologist told The Stein Line. The two major salaries that league figures are monitoring in possible future trades: Kristaps Porziņģis and Jrue Holiday,” Fischer wrote via The Stein Line.

Holiday is in the first year of his four-year, $134 million contract. As his annual salary slightly increases, so does his age. By the time his deal is up, the two-time All-Star will be 37. The defensive-minded guard has a $37.2 million player option in the final year of his contract.

Porzingis, on the other hand, could be dealt by the franchise soon. He's in the first year of his two-year, $60 million contract. The injuries that the one-time All-Star has suffered since he arrived in Boston have been problematic. Last year, the 7-foot-2 big man appeared in 57 games. This season, however, Porzingis has only suited up for 37 games, averaging 19.7 points and seven rebounds.

Holiday and Porzingis are integral to the team's success, especially on defense. Trading them away could potentially change how Boston performs on both ends.

The Celtics could trade for Kevin Durant, according to an NBA insider

The Boston Celtics were mentioned by NBA insider Nick Wright when he was talking about the future of Kevin Durant on Tuesday.

This season hasn't been the best for Durant and the Phoenix Suns. With their subpar performance and how they handled the trade deadline, many believe KD could be out of Phoenix in the summer. One fresh rumor from Wright linked the two-time champion to the Eastern Conference powerhouse.

"Two totally unrelated people, both of whom have reputations for knowing things that other people don't know, have said to me, 'Watch out for Durant in Boston'," Wright said.

Wright did not go into detail about what he discussed. However, having Durant team up with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown could be a nightmare for the rest of the league.

