  NBA Rumor: Amid Ja Morant situation, Grizzlies focus on making major roster move involving 2x All-Star 

NBA Rumor: Amid Ja Morant situation, Grizzlies focus on making major roster move involving 2x All-Star 

By Zachary Howell
Modified Apr 01, 2025 21:23 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Rumor: Amid Ja Morant situation, Grizzlies focus on making major roster move involving 2x All-Star - Source: Imagn

The Memphis Grizzlies are looking to end their regular season strong and make noise in the Western Conference playoffs this year, but the team has its eyes set on the future. After Ja Morant's issues with former coach Taylor Jenkins were put in the spotlight, Memphis' long-term plans might have taken a different turn around its other budding star.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has been with the Grizzlies since the team drafted him back in 2018 out of Michigan State. The two-time All-Star is one of the leading candidates for this year's Defensive Player of the Year award, and some argue that he, not Morant, has been the best player for a playoff-bound Memphis squad.

According to reports from RealGM, the Grizzlies' biggest goal for this offseason is to secure Jackson Jr. on a long-term contract. The team already has his co-stars Morant and Desmond Bane under contract until 2028, leaving their 6-foot-10 forward as the last key player requiring a contract extension this summer.

According to reports, Memphis is also interested in re-signing role player Santi Aldama to a long-term contract.

If both Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama are given contract extensions, the Grizzlies will be locked into their current lineup for the next few years. It is an exciting proposition for fans, as Memphis sports one of the youngest rosters in the league, including standout rookies Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells.

How does extending Jackson Jr. affect the Grizzlies' offseason?

While Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama's contract extensions are likely the highest priority on the Grizzlies' list heading into the offseason, the team has also been rumored to be interested in Kevin Durant.

Trading for Durant probably requires that Memphis give up a solid chunk of its roster. But bringing him in and signing him on a longer deal becomes more difficult if the Grizzlies commit to Jackson Jr. long-term. The two-time All-Star is expected to have a high asking price in negotiations, especially if he is recognized as the Defensive Player of the Year or if he makes an All-NBA team.

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
