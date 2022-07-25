NBA Rumor Roundup: Boston Celtics open to including All-Star in package for Kevin Durant, Toronto shows interest in acquiring Nets' 2x All-Defensive selection, and more | 25th July, 2022

The last 24 hours have been active with NBA Rumors, especially for the Nets.

Major rumors stemmed from Brooklyn with new developments in the Kevin Durant trade saga. The story continues to build as a new team enters the conversation. Durant's former team, the Golden State Warriors, may be out of the running.

Other reports from Brooklyn suggest that the Toronto Raptors are interested in the Nets' newly acquired star.

Additionally, the Philadelphia 76ers appear to have plans for their superstar.

With several bits of information to cover, let's get into the rumors.

Boston Celtics open to including All-Star in package for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant posts up against Jaylen Brown

The biggest news right now is about Kevin Durant. Talks on Durant's next destination had practically come to a standstill. However, the introduction of a new suitor may see things shift again.

The Boston Celtics join the fray as a potential suitor for the superstar. Although the Celtics were linked to Brooklyn earlier, the rumors died gradually.

As reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, Boston made an offer to Brooklyn for Durant. The Celtics made a serious push to acquire Durant with a package that included Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a future first-round pick,

Sources: The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered.

However, Brooklyn declined this offer. As per Charania, the Nets asked for Brown, Marcus Smart, picks and one more rotational player.

So as of now, Durant remains with the Nets.

Nets uninterested in Golden State Warriors' package for Durant

Kevin Durant in action against the Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors had also emerged as a potential landing spot for KD. Although the notion of returning to his former team would damage his legacy, the move seemed possible.

However, ESPN's Zach Lowe and Mallika Andrews reported that the Nets are uninterested in the Warriors' proposal for Durant. Speaking on the matter on "The Lowe Post," Lowe said that the Nets are uninterested in a package around Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole.

Considering Warriors GM Bob Myers' certainty in their current roster, all doors could close on the deal.

Collin Sexton unimpressed with Cleveland's offer

Collin Sexton drives past CJ McCollum.

News surrounding Collin Sexton's contract negotiations with the Cleveland Cavaliers continues to develop. While the guard expected a multi-year deal in the range of $80 million, the Cavs may not be on the same page.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com mentioned that the Cavaliers offered a deal that Sexton did not like. Discussing Sexton's reaction on "Wine and Gold Podcast," Fedor said:

"I’m told that it is close to $40 million in total money. So think of like a three-year, $40 million deal. It’s way less than what Collin initially wanted. I don’t know that it’s the kind of deal that Collin and his camp would be willing to take."

The guard is coming off a season-ending knee injury. With Darius Garland's development, Sexton has become dispensable.

While the guard still believes he deserves an $80 million multi-year deal, the Cavaliers organization doesn't agree.

James Harden's "wink-wink guarantee" from the 76ers

James Harden celebrates a play

James Harden earned some praise last week for his decision to take a pay cut to facilitate some moves for Philadelphia. The superstar will earn less than expected in the next two years. However, NBA Insider Marc Stein suggests this may not be as big of a sacrifice as it seems.

Stein suggested that 76ers president Daryl Morey may have an agreement with Harden that will see the superstar compensated in the future. He said:

"There is a suspicion in some corners of the league that Harden had to have consented to this arrangement because he also secured a wink-wink guarantee about the future.

"Meaning a promise from Morey that would allow Harden to recoup what he left on the table this offseason by declining the player option for next season in his new Sixers deal and then signing a whopper of a five-year deal in the summer of 2023 at almost 34."

Factoring in all these delays that will take this game past 10 PM ET … gonna reschedule tonight's @SpotifyLive for Monday at 3 PM ET.

Stein believes these rumors were inevitable considering Harden's close connection to Daryl Morey. However, he also questioned whether such a move would be an assurance for Harden.

Toronto shows interest in acquiring Nets' 2x All-Defensive selection

Ben Simmons looks on from the Brooklyn Nets bench

The Toronto Raptors have been closely linked to the Brooklyn Nets since the start of free agency. Due to their interest in Kevin Durant, the Raptors have engaged in several negotiations with the Nets.

However, a recent rumor suggests that Toronto may be interested in acquiring Ben Simmons instead. Heavy.com's Sean Deveney says the Nets could look to move Simmons this season. The Raptors have emerged as a potential landing spot.

While considering the Raptors' attempts to move OG Anunoby, Deveney quoted an anonymous source:

"Toronto had an interest in Simmons before, and a package could be built around OG Anunoby. The Raptors would not give up Scottie Barnes or (Fred) Van Vleet or (Pascal) Siakam, so it might be a nonstarter for Brooklyn."

Deveney added that while the deal may be a non-starter for Brooklyn, it might be the best available if they wish to move Ben Simmons.

