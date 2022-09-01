NBA Rumors: 10x All-Star unlikely to return with the LA Lakers

Former LA Lakers and New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony is currently a free agent. The 10-time All-Star has been linked with many teams but a move is yet to materialize.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, a return to the LA Lakers is highly unlikely. While the franchise still needs more shooting, the likelihood of signing Melo is slim to none considering his defensive woes.

Buha said that he hadn't heard much about Carmelo. The Lakers might need frontcourt depth with Stanley Johnson gone. They need shooting, which is something Carmelo is good at. However, his defensive vulnerablities remain a concern for the team.

Buha said the indication from the LA Lakers is that they are exploring options elsewhere. The acquisition of Juan Toscano-Anderson and the trade of Stanley Johnson suggested that. Buha said that there was more interest earlier in the summer in signing Carmelo.

However, signing Toscano-Anderson and trading Johnson meant the Lakers decided to go a different direction. LA signing Carmelo can't be ruled out entirely. But it seems very unlikely right now.

The Lakers have adopted a different strategy this summer by going for youth and athleticism. These are qualities that Melo lacks. This is probably the primary reason why the Lakers have not made a move for Anthony yet.

Who will former LA Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony sign with?

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns.

Earlier this week, three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade made the airwaves for his comments on Carmelo Anthony's future. The former Miami Heat superstar believes that Melo will sign with a team "that’s going to allow him to be Melo."

The forward is recognized as one of the greatest scorers. He can still shoot, but at his age, he doesn't get the minutes or have the stamina to score in volume game after game. He would solve spacing issues for many teams. Melo also has the ability to go off on any given night, thereby making him a dangerous player.

Melo is probably no longer a starter in the league and has been reduced to a bench role. He has thrived in that role as he brings an offensive punch off the bench. Last season with the LA Lakers, Carmelo Anthony averaged 13.3 points while primarily coming off the bench. He shot 44.7%, including 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Teams like the Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors would be ideal scenarios for Carmelo Anthony.

