NBA Rumors: 3 Teams that should look to sign DeMarcus Cousins

NBA rumors circulated on Saturday about the Houston Rockets reportedly looking to release DeMarcus Cousins. The Athletic’s Shams Charania posted the report on Twitter, which led to potential suitors likely considering their options once he’s cleared to sign for another team.

Though DeMarcus Cousins has mobility issues that often make him a liability defensively, his ability to score and be a facilitator in the post gives his teams a lift on the offensive end. With many teams in need of offensive help, Cousins is an excellent target for those needing a big man's help.

Who could these teams be?

NBA Rumors: 2 teams considering DeMarcus Cousins and one that should

1. LA Lakers

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor added to the NBA rumors with the LA Lakers purportedly in the mix to sign DeMarcus Cousins.

Sources: The Lakers will be among the teams to pursue DeMarcus Cousins.



The market will be limited for Cousins, sources say. He has struggled this year after returning from multiple major injuries. But for LA or any team in need of big man depth, few options bring higher upside. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 20, 2021

With the LA Lakers losing All-Star forward Anthony Davis for about a month with leg injuries, it’s imperative for Los Angeles to find a backup big man who can make up for the lack of interior offensive options. Cousins will be a liability for them defensively most of the time. But if they can hide his shortcomings with LeBron James and later Davis covering for him, the upside of having DeMarcus Cousins offensively will be worth it.

DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Houston Rockets argues with referee Robert Hussey #85 during the fourth quarter of a game against the Washington Wizards at Toyota Center on January 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Additionally, his potential signing would lure him away from other title contenders, a side benefit along with the fact that he's familiar with the Lakers' players and the organization itself when he was part of the team a year ago.

Advertisement

2. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are also reportedly one of the teams that could pursue DeMarcus Cousins once he becomes available.

The Heat have been struggling to regain their groove this season and they are in need of an infusion of talent. Signing Cousins will guarantee that they have a proven scorer and low-post option, something that isn’t exactly one of their strengths right now.

DeMarcus Cousins will also be a cheaper alternative than trading for a player with similar skills. Miami will likely make a blockbuster trade or at least attempt to, but having Cousins would narrow down their options to other essential needs such as a wing player like Bradley Beal perhaps.

3. Portland Trail Blazers

O’Connor’s report adds that there are only a few teams who would be interested in acquiring the services of DeMarcus Cousins.

Advertisement

The Portland Trail Blazers aren’t part of any NBA rumors of teams wanting to sign Cousins but maybe they should be. Jusuf Nurkic, Zach Collins and now Harry Giles III aren’t returning to the lineup any time soon and the Blazers need help when Enes Kanter has to take a breather.

Picking up DeMarcus Cousins doesn’t solve the Blazers’ issues with Kanter’s defensive problems, but the veteran center is at least another big body that they can use at a time when they are sorely needing low post help.

Cousins also adds veteran experience and a great locker room guy to a team looking to go deep in the playoffs.

Also Read: NBA Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins and Houston Rockets set to part ways; LA Lakers eyeing big man