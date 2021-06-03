NBA Rumors: 5 Points guards linked with the New York Knicks for the upcoming offseason

The New York Knicks did not have a fairytale ending to their impeccable NBA 2020-21 season. They endured an early elimination from the playoffs at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks in round one. The Hawks won the series 4-1.

Nonetheless, the New York Knicks have a lot to look forward to. Their efforts to make it to the post-season for the first time since the 2012-13 NBA campaign cannot be ignored. They have two young stars in Julius Randle and RJ Barrett, who are likely to be considered an integral part of the team moving forward.

The New York Knicks front office will be busy this season as they aim to surround Randle and Barrett with the best team possible. They will be looking to continue their quest to return as legitimate championship contenders in the foreseeable future.

On that note, let's take a look at the five point guards that the New York Knicks are linked with as per NBA rumors.

NBA Rumors: Who are the point guards linked with the New York Knicks for the upcoming offseason?

5) Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson is one of the younger options the New York Knicks could target this summer, depending on his contract situation with the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks could let the guard become a restricted free agent in the offseason and match any offer or allow him to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

According to Mark Berman of the New York Post, the New York Knicks have an eye on the guard. Here's what the exact report said,

"The guard is the son of former Knick Rick Brunson. The Knicks have had their eye on Jalen Brunson, whose father was one of Thibodeau’s assistant coaches with the Bulls and Timberwolves."

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau was heard applauding Jalen Brunson after a regular-season matchup between the Mavericks and Knicks in April. He expressed his appreciation towards the great season Brunson was having.

4) Chris Paul

Chris Paul is currently on a contract that has a player option for next season, and if he chooses to decline it, he could become a free agent this summer. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski recently suggested on "The Lowe Post Podcast" that playing for the New York Knicks could indeed be a "reality" for the veteran star. Here's what he said,

"It's a matter of how far is Robert Sarver going to go financially, what does it look like, what are his other options. We mentioned New York and looking for a point guard. Obviously New York is out there. Leon Rose, New York's president, is his former agent, that's maybe a leverage point for him, but also could be a reality."

Paul has had a stellar season with the Phoenix Suns. He led the team to their first NBA playoffs appearance in a decade, and the second-best record in the league this season. Phoenix is currently up 3-2 against the defending champions, the LA Lakers, and is just one win away from advancing to the next round.

With the New York Knicks showing so much promise this season, Paul, 36, could indeed opt to play in the comparatively easy Eastern Conference. That would also increase his chances of making his first NBA finals appearance as compared to the much more competitive West.

3) Dennis Schroder

According to ESPN, Dennis Schroder declined an $84 million contract extension with the LA Lakers earlier this season. He is likely to depart as a free agent. Schroder is expecting similar offers in the summer and is eager to test free agency.

As per Ian Bagley of SNY-TV, Schroder is one of the point guards on the New York Knicks' radar this summer. Here's what the report said.

"Schroder is among the players on New York’s radar as the club looks ahead to free agency, SNY has learned...New York will have enough cap space to make Schroder a competitive offer in free agency. The club is projected to have at least $50 million in cap space in the 2021 offseason"

Dennis Schroder has had a terrific campaign with the Lakers during the regular season but hasn't quite hit the ground running during the 2021 NBA playoffs. With the New York Knicks wanting to improve their chances of going deep in the postseason, it will be interesting to see if they trust Schroder to be the answer for the same.

#2 Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry appears to be one of the most experienced point guards in free agency this summer. He is the only player on this list to win a championship so far and could be easier to acquire compared to the likes of Chris Paul and Jalen Brunson for the New York Knicks.

Multiple teams are on the hunt to add him to their ranks, most notably the Miami Heat and the LA Lakers, who will both be without a starting caliber point guard this summer.

Here's what Ian Bagley of SNY-TV reported on this matter.

"Kyle Lowry is among the point guards on the Knicks' radar for the 2021 offseason, SNY has learned... Lowry will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. He will likely command multi-year offers from several teams...The Heat have long been linked to Lowry, so it wouldn’t surprise anyone if Miami pursued the 35-year-old in free agency."

The New York Knicks do have Derrick Rose in their ranks and are expected to make a push to re-sign him as well. However, Bagley ruled out the fact that this could stop them from pursuing Lowry. Here's what he said regarding this.

"Given how well Rose has played and give his history with Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, it's logical to assume the Knicks will make Rose a strong offer in free agency.That wouldn't preclude them from offering Lowry a one-year deal worth more than the annual value of any multi-year offers he gets from other teams. "

The New York Knicks could boast one of the best backcourts if they manage to keep hold of Rose and also manage to acquire Lowry. But with Miami and the Lakers in the mix, New York will have to be aggressive in their approach for the latter.

#1 Lonzo Ball

The New York Knicks were pursuing Lonzo Ball at the trade deadline, but a deal never materialized. The team eventually settled with then new acquisitions Derrick Rose, Elfrid Payton, Immanuel Quickley and Frank Ntilikina. But Ian Bagley of SNY-TV reckons the Knicks will try to sign him in free agency this summer.

Ball is set to become a restricted free agent and if the New Orleans Pelicans fail to match offers for him by other teams, he could be on the move. Speaking in a bonus segment from "The Putback with Ian Begley," Bagley mentioned:

"I expect them (New York Knicks) to be in on Lonzo, I don't think he is the only point guard that's on their radar, currently or going forward... But certainly, Lonzo will be one of them."

Lonzo would be a great fit for the New York Knicks, who like to play a heavy style of defense. He can also shoot the ball well and is a great facilitator who can create opportunities for players like Randle and Barrett.

