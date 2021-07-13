NBA Rumors: 5 teams could pursue Jarrett Allen if he enters restricted free agency

NBA rumors are heating up as the 2021 offseason fast approaches, with Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen a hot topic in basketball circles. According to Fear the Sword’s Evan Dammarell, Allen could be in demand this offseason with as many as five teams looking to add him in free agency.

The first three teams involved in the Jarrett Allen NBA rumors include non-playoff teams from the past season.

“I believe the Cleveland Cavaliers won't let Jarrett Allen get (to) the point where he tests RFA but if they do, keep an eye on the Charlotte Hornets, the San Antonio Spurs, the Toronto Raptors, per sources,” wrote Dammarell on Twitter.

If the Cleveland Cavaliers get USC’s Evan Mobley in the upcoming NBA Draft with the No. 3 pick, there’s a chance that Jarrett Allen will not be in a Cavs jersey for long. This would give other teams a shot at signing Allen to a deal this offseason.

If Evan Mobley falls to the #Cavaliers at 3rd overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, then a Jarrett Allen sign-and-trade could definitely be on the horizon. Cleveland would have their center replacement for Allen with Mobley and they would not have to worry about long-term contracts. — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) July 5, 2021

Mobley is a defensive center like Allen, but with a greater upside offensively. The two are very similar and could get in each other’s way on the court if deployed together. The Cavs let go of Andre Drummond for the same reason, so it's unlikely they will keep both players. But this all hinges on who is available for Cleveland when it’s time for them to make their selection in the draft.

NBA Rumors: Two other teams interested in Jarrett Allen

Kevin Durant #7 reacts after Jarrett Allen #31 beats him to the tip-off.

Aside from the Charlotte Hornets, San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors, one of Dammarell’s NBA rumors tweets includes two other teams that could possibly lure Jarrett Allen into their fold.

“Those same sources said to keep an eye on the Washington Wizards and the Dallas Mavericks as suitors for Allen as well,” Dammarell added in a separate tweet.

Jarrett Allen’s presence on the Dallas Mavericks could be a game-changer for the team. He’s a defensive force who can change the flow of another team’s offense when he’s around.

Recent NBA rumors have suggested that Kristaps Porzingis isn’t exactly happy with how he plays in the Luka Doncic system. The potential acquisition of Allen by the Mavericks could signal the end of Porzingis’ stay in Dallas.

The Wizards, on the other hand, could become a strong playoff contender next season with Jarrett Allen on board. He doesn’t guarantee a championship but signing Allen could put them only one or two pieces away from title contention.

