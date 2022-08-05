NBA Rumors: 7x All-Star in a good place with Brooklyn Nets

It's been more than a month since trade rumors started circulating regarding the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving. After opting into the final year of his deal, Irving became the center of attention as he was involved in a number of trade speculations.

Irving is coming off a drama-filled season in which Brooklyn was obliterated by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. Additionally, Irving played only 29 games due to his vaccine status.

The Nets attempted to engage in a deal with the LA Lakers in hopes of getting a valuable return package. However, following reports of trade proposals from both sides, there has been no significant progress yet. By now, it seems as though the seven-time All-Star will remain as a Net for the final year of his deal.

NBA insider Ian Begley also reported from a source close to Irving who said the seven-time All-Star is currently in "a good place" with the Nets.

Report: "A source close to (Kyrie) Irving said this week that the seven-time All-Star is in a good place with the Nets and comfortable entering the 2022-23 season," via @IanBegley

Right now, Irving's future in Brooklyn appears to be a blur. His team wants to move on from him, however, no team is interested other than the Lakers. The possibility of having Irving for another year in a Nets uniform is getting higher as the days go by.

The Brooklyn Nets have no choice but to keep Irving to increase his value in the trade market

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is one of the best basketball players today. He won a championship in 2016 with the team that drafted him, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and helped the Boston Celtics' young core reach another level.

Despite all this, many organizations do not enjoy the idea of having him on their teams. Due to his off-court issues, his value in the trade market has made it difficult for the Nets to move him. That's why Brooklyn only has limited options.

One option is to accept the Lakers' proposal, which was a package for Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker and a first-round pick for Irving and Seth Curry. The Nets declined the offer and gave their counteroffer of a deal for only Westbrook and two first-round picks for Irving. Nothing has progressed for either team, and the chances of this trade happening are lowering.

Lakers are currently negotiating a trade for Kyrie Irving involving "Russell Westbrook, a first-round pick and a pick swap with maybe another player involved, maybe Joe Harris."

Another option is to run it back with Irving and make him play to increase his market value. That way, teams can see how good Irving still is. The Nets can play him for the first half of the season and get into trade talks before the trade deadline next season. It's a risk Brooklyn should take if the Nets want a good return package.

Overall, Irving is still a valued player in today's league. It's just a matter of fit for him and the Nets to make it work.

