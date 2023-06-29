Recent NBA rumors suggest that the Philadelphia 76ers may trade James Harden by employing an interesting mechanism. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski proposed the idea of the 76ers using Harden's decision to opt in as a means of keeping him under contract and then using that to leverage a trade.

The Philadelphia 76ers are in a weird situation regarding James Harden's contract. Harden already took a pay cut last season to ensure that the team could create a roster to compete for the title. By signing the two-year cap-friendly deal, Harden gave the 76ers a lot of freedom to play with.

However, after failing to come back with the title, Philadelphia is now in a strange place where they have to deal with the possibility of Harden wanting out.

It is important to note that the guard is due $35.6 million if he chooses to opt in to his contract. However, should he declare for free agency and test the market, it is likely that he may receive a better deal from another team.

The notion of losing such a valuable asset without getting anything in return is definitely a concern. With this in mind, Woj presented an interesting idea when he said:

"Now, that $35M option. If he opts into that, he could be traded. The Sixers then [could say] 'You're under contract, you could be moved."

Wojnarowski has repeatedly mentioned that the plan for Harden and the Sixers was that the guard would opt out and come back on a long-term deal. This was due to happen last year.

The 76ers seem determined to follow through on their plans this offseason. However, with teams such as the Houston Rockets becoming a definite landing spot, Harden may choose to walk.

James Harden will make a decision soon

Harden has very little time before he can opt-in his deal. With under 24 hours left before he makes his decision, the Philadelphia 76ers will keep a close eye on his situation.

If Harden chooses to opt out of his current deal and enter free agency to negotiate a new contract, it will create an intriguing scenario for both him and the team. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Harden would prefer to avoid a lengthy negotiation process, as he understands that the longer it takes, the fewer options he may have as other teams solidify their rosters in July.

To avoid such a situation, it is clear that James Harden will make a decision on the matter soon, even if it may not necessarily see him return to Philadelphia.

