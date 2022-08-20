NBA Rumors: Anonymous executive says he would offer 2021 lottery pick to Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant

NBA rumors suggest a league executive would offer reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. The Toronto Raptors are reportedly a potential suitor for the 12x All-Star. However, the two parties haven't agreed due to Toronto's unwillingness to package Barnes in a trade.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat remain the most significant candidates to acquire Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharania The Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat remain the most significant candidates to acquire Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharania https://t.co/vXNSX7jmO9

According to ESPN's Tim McMahon, an NBA executive wouldn't mind trading Barnes for Durant. On 'The Hoop Collective Podcast,' McMahon said:

"An executive who I respect said he would give up Scottie Barnes for Kevin Durant — not for Donovan Mitchell, but for K.D."

Scottie Barnes showed tremendous potential in his debut NBA season. The #4 pick from the 2021 draft was instrumental in leading the Toronto Raptors to the playoffs, defying expectations. He performed like an experienced player in the absence of former All-Star Pascal Siakam and continued to thrive when he returned.

Giving up Barnes for Kevin Durant may not be ideal for Toronto. He could be considered a franchise cornerstone at 21 years and will help the team compete at a high level for several years.

Meanwhile, Durant will be 34 when the 2022-23 season starts. If they add KD, the Raptors' window of staying perennial playoff contenders will shorten. The Nets will also likely demand other vital pieces in the trade.

Considering Durant's injury-prone history, interested teams will need to surround him with players that can win games in his absence. The Toronto Raptors might not be able to do that if they go all in on acquiring Kevin Durant. This deal may not be ideal for the Raptors.

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets hopeful Kevin Durant agrees to run it back next season

The Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant are in a stalemate. The Nets don't have leverage with other teams in trade talks as they know of KD's desire to leave. Durant can't push the Nets to make a deal because he still has four years left on his contract.

Brooklyn continues to stick to their steep asking price for Durant, which has proved to be a stumbling block in trade discussions. The possibility of the two-time champion continuing his tenure with the Nets remains realistic.

He gave the Nets' owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum to choose him or general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash. But according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Brooklyn is hoping they can run it back next season with him and Kyrie Irving.

The Brooklyn Nets will see Ben Simmons and Joe Harris return from injury. They have also added Royce O'Neale and TJ Warren in the offseason. On paper, with KD and Kyrie, the Nets seem like legitimate contenders.

They have an improved roster, with a balance on both ends of the floor, unlike in the past two seasons. If KD returns, the Nets could be a top team next season.

