NBA Rumors: Atlanta Hawks ready with huge offer for Rajon Rondo, Houston Rockets in a stronger position after Jrue Holiday deal believes league exec

NBA Rumors are mounting up ahead of the start of free agency on Friday and since the first few deals have been processed around the league. Rajon Rondo is among those receiving the most interest as a free agent. Providing essential leadership ability and experience in the playoffs last season, Rondo still has a lot to add to any team.

In the latest NBA Rumors, the Atlanta Hawks have emerged ready to offer the guard a mouth-watering deal. Meanwhile, the James Harden saga in Houston rumbles on. A league exec has now said that the Rockets hold leverage over a deal due to the Bucks' monumental trade for Jrue Holiday.

NBA Rumors: Free Agent Rajon Rondo to receive a significant offer from Atlanta Hawks

NBA Champion Rajon Rondo is one of the most intelligent point guards in the league. Therefore, his free agency status has garnered interest around the league from multiple teams as per NBA Rumors. Front-runners in the debate have been two sides with polaric expectations for this season - the Atlanta Hawks and the LA Clippers.

Rajon Rondo is expected to receive a significant offer from the Atlanta Hawks ($15 million for two years guaranteed) but according to a source, Rondo remains focused on potentially joining the Clippers. He could possibly get the mid-level from LAC. — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) November 17, 2020

In the latest NBA Rumors, the Hawks could go big in order to secure the veteran guard. $15 million over two years would be a major increase financially from the $2.6 million option he declined with the LA Lakers. The Hawks are a young team led by stars Trae Young and John Collins, both of whom averaged over 20 points last season. Bringing in Rajon Rondo would add Championship-winning experience and a mentor to All-Star Trae Young.

Adding to their roster is what Atlanta must do if they are to turn their fortunes around in the East. The Hawks have the #6 pick in tomorrow's draft and should be looking to pick up Rondo along with other reliable talent to link up with their inexperienced roster. The only thing standing in the franchise's way according to NBA Rumors, are the LA Clippers who will be challenging yet again for a title this season.

NBA Rumors: Jrue Holliday to Milwaukee Bucks deal helps the Houston Rockets says league exec

NBA Rumors have been focused largely on events in Houston, in particular on their star and former league MVP James Harden. It has been made clear that the guard wants out of Houston, aiming to join a team that can challenge for a title this year.

In the latest development, a league exec has reportedly told NBA insider Ian Begley that the Jrue Holiday trade to Milwaukee helps the Rockets' leverage a deal for Harden:

"That deal certainly helps (Houston’s) case."

The New Orleans Pelicans received Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and three future first-round picks in exchange for their shooting guard Jrue Holiday. While Holiday is an elite defender and averaged 19 points and 6 assists last season, he is nearing veteran status and is not on the same level as Harden.

NBA exec: Jrue Holiday trade helps Rockets’ leverage with James Harden https://t.co/Lv0G7aYfNH — The Rockets Wire (@TheRocketsWire) November 17, 2020

If NBA Rumors prove truthful and the Rockets do look for a trade for Harden, at least now they can go to Harden's camp and prove they tried but unfortunately the right deal did not come along. In order for Harden to go to the Brooklyn Nets, Houston should be settling for nothing less than Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, and Jarrett Allen as well as a future pick.

In either scenario, the Rockets could come out of this a winner thanks to the Jrue Holiday trade. The league exec does warn of what could come should the Rockets choose not to trade Harden:

“Houston holds the cards here, as long as they are willing to stomach everything that comes with an unhappy superstar,”

NBA Rumors will continue to analyze Harden's future and whatever that may be, we can be sure that the next few days will be tumultuous.