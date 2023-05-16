NBA Rumors: Austin Reaves can be offered $50 Million next season by other teams

Thanks to the incredible postseason run the LA Lakers are currently having, Austin Reaves has an opportunity to get a big payday once free agency hits. According to sources, the young shooting guard could get huge offers from other teams, that is if the Lakers don't re-sign him in the offseason.

Sources have reported that Reaves could be offered a four-year $50 million deal in the summer. Currently, the rising star is signed to Los Angeles on a two-year $2.4 million and isn't eligible for an extension as his contract is too short. The Lakers could prioritize re-signing him to the squad since he's been important to their run right now.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Lakers are concerned Austin Reaves will receive contract offers from other teams worth more than the $50M, 4-year deal they can offer, per @ShamsCharania Lakers are concerned Austin Reaves will receive contract offers from other teams worth more than the $50M, 4-year deal they can offer, per @ShamsCharania https://t.co/gZIHJfBtT5

This is his second season in the NBA and has shown massive improvement on the floor. Reaves averaged 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists for this season while shooting 39.8% from the three this season. His postseason averages are even more impressive, as he's displayed 15.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Lakers.

With his amazing run with LeBron James and the Lakers, Reaves has stated his desire to stay with the team. During his time as a guest on the Point Forward podcast, the 6-foot-5 guard expressed his desire to return. Additionally, he feels strongly about getting the proper amount of money he deserves for how he's played for Los Angeles so far.

"I would like to be here [with the Lakers],” Reaves told Turner, “but it’s the NBA, it’s a business at the end of the day. Unfortunately for me I wasn't [seen as] talented enough to come in the league at 18, 19 years old so [I'm] a couple contracts behind somebody who is a one-and-done, so anybody that says we don't play the game for money to me is lying 'cause I feel like, if you [weren't] getting paid I don't know if you'd be here doing it. Obviously everybody loves the game, but I want to make as much money as I can and be as successful as I can, no matter where it’s at."

The Lakers should re-sign Austin Reaves

The offseason is right around the corner and the Lakers have to focus on keeping key players in contract. One of those players is Austin Reaves, who is beloved by the Lakers fans and players. Re-signing him should be a no-brainer and it could make them a decent team for the future.

According to Shams Charania, the most that the Lakers could offer the young star is close to what other teams could offer him. At most, Reaves could recieve a four-year deal that's a tad bit more than $50 million.

"The most the Lakers can offer outright is 4-years, a bit over $50M… If you’re Austin Reaves, what can you get out in the marketplace?" Charania said.

FanDuel TV @FanDuelTV



on an impressive Austin Reaves



#RunItBack “The most the Lakers can offer outright is 4-years, a bit over $50M… If you’re Austin Reaves, what can you get out in the marketplace?” @ShamsCharania on an impressive Austin Reaves “The most the Lakers can offer outright is 4-years, a bit over $50M… If you’re Austin Reaves, what can you get out in the marketplace?” 💰@ShamsCharania on an impressive Austin Reaves#RunItBack https://t.co/GycbAcRUyR

Re-signing him could make the fans and players satisfied, setting the culture on the right path.

