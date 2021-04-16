NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics among 3 teams interested in Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas is a free agent yet again and the latest NBA rumors suggest that the Boston Celtics are among several teams interested in his services. Thomas made his much-awaited NBA return with the New Orleans Pelicans but they've decided not to renew his 10-day contract after it expired.

The Pelicans are dealing with several injuries and that has most likely forced the franchise to fill other needs with their roster spot instead of re-signing Isaiah Thomas. But the diminutive point guard is attracting interest from elsewhere. As per Evan Massey, the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are all expected to target Thomas.

Isaiah Thomas has received interest from multiple teams after not re-signing with #Pelicans, source tells @HoopAnalysisNet. Among teams to watch for him are the #Heat, #Bucks, and #Celtics. pic.twitter.com/T3yXGnAu9i — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) April 14, 2021

Isaiah Thomas managed to play just three fixtures for the New Orleans Pelicans and averaged 7.7 points per game. He was also seen guiding the youngsters on the Pels' roster on several occasions.

NBA Rumors: Should the Boston Celtics recruit Isaiah Thomas?

Celtics GM Danny Ainge

It would be a case of life coming full circle if the Boston Celtics sign Isaiah Thomas. It was in Boston, where Thomas really made a name for himself. It was during that impressive 2016-17 campaign where he finished fifth in the MVP race.

Isaiah Thomas - on the final day of his 10-day deal - getting shots up post game. pic.twitter.com/kbDiO1VH1M — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) April 13, 2021

Besides the sentimental aspect of such a reunion, the Boston Celtics do need a player who can come off the bench and drop timely buckets. Their bench has averaged 30.6 points per game in the NBA this season. Only the Sacramento Kings' second unit has done worse in terms of scoring.

The second unit's struggles were visible in the Boston Celtics' win against the LA Lakers last night. The Cs had a 27-point lead in the fourth quarter when head coach Brad Stevens emptied the bench. But the Purple and Gold rallied back to cut the lead to just five points in a span of seven minutes.

The Celtics did eventually hold on for the win, but they'd want to avoid such situations in the future. And a pure shooter such as Isaiah Thomas could help them achieve that.

