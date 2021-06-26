NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics expected to pursue PJ Tucker in free agency

Impending free agent PJ Tucker is garnering interest from the Boston Celtics as per the latest NBA rumors. Tucker joined the Milwaukee Bucks from the Houston Rockets midway through the 2020-21 season via trade and is currently gutting it out in the Eastern Conference Finals.

PJ Tucker turned 36 a couple of months ago. Tucker's offense has been a non-factor for the majority of this campaign but this corner-three shooting ability and defensive versatility make him a valuable role player.

As per Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network, the Boston Celtics are expected to keep an eye on PJ Tucker this offseason.

While the #Bucks will have interest in re-signing PJ Tucker, there is at least one other team to keep an eye on as well.



The #Celtics are one team expected to have interest in signing Tucker in #NBA free agency, sources tell @HoopAnalysisNet. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) June 26, 2021

PJ Tucker has been crucial for the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Even though he's averaged just 4.1 points and 4.5 rebounds through 13 games in the postseason, he carried out the all-important task of guarding Kevin Durant in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

NBA Rumors: Is PJ Tucker a good fit for the Boston Celtics?

Celtics president Brad Stevens

The Boston Celtics are evidently looking to find a balance between experience and youth on their roster, considering that they just brought Al Horford back via trade. PJ Tucker would also bring veteran presence to a team that wants to ultimately compete for a championship.

Tucker could also seamlessly fit at the 3 or 4-spot alongside Jayson Tatum, thereby replacing Tristan Thompson in the Boston Celtics' starting lineup. Thompson is owed $9.7 million in the 2021-22 season and Tucker would arguably command a cheaper deal. This would allow Boston to use Thompson's contract to match salaries in a trade in the future.

PJ Tucker's fit shouldn't be a problem for the Boston Celtics. Getting his signature on the dotted line could be an arduous task, though. The Milwaukee Bucks will probably attempt to re-sign Tucker as they cannot afford to lose further depth and their lack of financial flexibility could prevent them from replacing him. Tucker's personal preferences will also factor in.

Dear Milwaukee Bucks...Please give PJ Tucker a 3 year contract extension. As long as KD has a job in the East, he should have one. No one is stopping KD, but he's the only one you have with the heart to take the challenge...Pay that man... — LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) June 20, 2021

Edited by Raunak Jaiswal