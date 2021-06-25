NBA Trade Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers exploring trade moves for Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton has been the leading scorer for the Cleveland Cavaliers in each of the last two seasons, but NBA trade rumors suggest that the franchise is ready to move on from the young gun. Sexton was the eighth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and has one year remaining on his rookie contract.

As reported by Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated, the Cleveland Cavaliers have already started exploring trade moves for Collin Sexton. Woo wrote the following:

"According to league sources, the Cavaliers have begun to explore trade options involving leading scorer Collin Sexton. Sexton, 22, is extension-eligible this summer, averaged 24.3 points per game last season, and appears likely to seek a maximum contract."

Collin Sexton averaged 24.3 points, 4.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game during the 2020-21 season. Even though he's a legitimate bucket-getter, Sexton's Cleveland Cavaliers teammates have often been left frustrated by his affinity to hold on to the ball for far too long.

Kevin Love appeared to be visibly frustrated with Collin Sexton. pic.twitter.com/NKA02hBOt4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 5, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: What's next for Cleveland Cavaliers and Collin Sexton?

There are no doubts about Collin Sexton's ability and potential to excel as a scorer. However, there are visible question marks as to whether he's a good team player. He's not the greatest defender either. Giving Sexton a max contract with Kevin Love still on the payroll could cripple the Cleveland Cavaliers' financial flexibility.

Cavs GM Koby Altman

Now that the Cavs have won the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, they will also have the opportunity to add either Jalen Green or Jalen Suggs, based on availability. Both are elite prospects and could replace Sexton in the starting lineup. Their contracts would also put less pressure on the salary cap compared to Sexton's extension over the next few years.

I ain’t never been afraid of no work pic.twitter.com/OHL0b4UmNK — Collin 'Young Bull' Sexton (@CollinSexton02) June 23, 2021

Most importantly, the Cleveland Cavaliers can get a decent return for Collin Sexton. Even if he ends up becoming a pure-scorer, Sexton has the potential to go off for 30 points on any given day. There's enough demand in the NBA for a talent like him.

