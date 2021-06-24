NBA Rumors: Miami Heat interested in acquiring Spencer Dinwiddie in free agency

Spencer Dinwiddie is set to become a free agent this summer and NBA rumors suggest that the Miami Heat are interested in the point guard. Dinwiddie had a player option worth $12.3 million with the Brooklyn Nets for the upcoming campaign, but he chose to turn it down.

Spencer Dinwiddie missed almost the entire 2020-21 season after suffering a partially torn ACL in his right knee. Dinwiddie has now been cleared for all basketball activities and teams are circling him for his signature.

As per Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network, the Miami Heat are among the franchises interested in Spencer Dinwiddie.

The #Heat are among the teams with interest in Spencer Dinwiddie this offseason, source tells @HoopAnalysisNet. Dinwiddie would add more firepower to Miami's back-court and would help divert attention from Jimmy Butler. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) June 23, 2021

Spencer Dinwiddie played just three regular-season games this season, but he had a breakout campaign the year prior. Dinwiddie averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game during the 2019-20 season, both career-highs.

NBA Rumors: Is Spencer Dinwiddie a good fit for the Miami Heat?

The Miami Heat are expected to lose out on some backcourt depth this offseason. Both Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson are restricted free agents. The Heat also have a $19.4 million team option for Goran Dragic and at this point, they'd be better off spending that money somewhere else.

Heat GM Pat Riley

While it'll take Spencer Dinwiddie some time to hit top gear after such a long rehab period, he could be a useful addition for the Miami Heat in free agency. For starters, he'll add some depth to the team's backcourt. Dinwiddie is also well suited to playing the role of the primary ballhandler and has decent passing range.

Spencer Dinwiddie tosses in the circus reverse layup. The Nets lead the Pistons 70-68 at halftime. pic.twitter.com/i39tnGPn4d — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2020

Spencer Dinwiddie isn't an efficient shooter, but he knows how to create his own shots and can score from all three levels on the court. This makes Dinwiddie a good fit alongside Jimmy Butler, who's often had to carry the Miami Heat single-handedly. Defense isn't Dinwiddie's strongest suit, but it can be worked upon.

Spencer Dinwiddie will be hoping to command anywhere between $15 to $20 million in annual salaries and the Miami Heat can create the needed cap room to sign him directly. Dinwiddie is likely to have additional suitors so the Heat will face some competition in the open market.

