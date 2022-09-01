NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics looking to nab former scoring champion as Danilo Gallinari's replacement

The Boston Celtics are coming into this season after having added more depth. The Celtics brought on Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari to come off the bench. However, Gallinari has suffered a knee injury.

Given that Gallinari is likely to be sidelined for at least a couple of months, Boston is eyeing replacements. According to Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, the Celtics could look to Carmelo Anthony as the replacement for the Italian. However, several teams are vying for Melo's services.

"Carmelo Anthony has been considered a potential signee by the Boston Celtics in recent days following Danilo Gallinari's suffered torn meniscus in his left knee on Saturday, I'm told. Knicks are still believed to have interest in the former Laker, Thunder, Blazer, Rocket," Robinson wrote.

Anthony was on the LA Lakers' roster last season as he hunts his elusive NBA championship. Should he sign with the Boston Celtics, it will surely not go down well with Lakers fans.

Melo is probably the closest thing to a like-for-like replacement for Gallinari for Boston. Both have their defensive deficincies that will be exploited. But both bring marksman-like ability from the perimeter as well as inside the arc. They also possess a ton of experience after having been in the league for a long time.

What do the Boston Celtics need this summer?

The Boston Celtics have identified and addressed the weaknesses on their roster with the additions of Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari. The quality of their bench depth was the main focus of attention, and they have done well to address that.

Gallinari is expected to be a great addition. He brings veteran experience and an offensive boost off the bench. The franchise was also looking at deploying the Italian as a center. They are thin in that spot, and he would also solve spacing issues. However, it remains to be seen how long he will be sidelined for as reports have been contradictory.

Brogdon is another excellent pickup. The Celtics needed a floor general, a quintessential point guard to orchestrate the offense while also providing offensive bursts. Brogdon does just that as they can put him up with the second unit and run their offense and eventually even add him to the closing lineup as well.

Despite the Kevin Durant rumors, the Celtics have managed to hold on to most of their players from last season. Having navigated the Eastern Conference and reached the NBA Finals, Boston could use last season's experience to go one better this season.

