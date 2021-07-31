NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets among 5 teams interested in Bryn Forbes

Sharpshooter Bryn Forbes will be looking for a new home this offseason and the latest NBA rumors suggest that the Brooklyn Nets and several other teams are interested in his services. Forbes played for the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2020-21 season and turned down his player option to become a free agent.

Standing at 6'2, the 28-year-old Bryn Forbes is primarily known for his shooting ability from downtown. There's always a market for players of his ilk, and as per Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, five teams are interested in Forbes, with the Brooklyn Nets leading the sweepstakes. Fischer wrote:

"Bryn Forbes parted ways with Milwaukee after not playing in the last three games of the Finals, and league sources said the Brooklyn Nets are believed to be a leading candidate for him. Other teams to keep an eye on: Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas and New Orleans."

Bryn Forbes averaged 10 points per game for the Milwaukee Bucks last season in just 19.3 minutes of action per outing. Forbes shot the ball at a whopping 45.2% from three-point range which was the fourth-best accuracy rate in the league.

NBA Rumors: Is Bryn Forbes a good fit for the Brooklyn Nets?

The Brooklyn Nets recently parted ways with backup shooting guard Landry Shamet and need someone to replace him. Bryn Forbes could be a cheaper alternative for a team that's already looking at a luxury tax bill over $60 million.

Nets GM Sean Marks

Forbes turned down a player option worth $2.4 million. He'll be hoping to make more but is still expected to be a relatively affordable prospect. The Nets have their taxpayer's midlevel exception worth $5,890,000 that can be used to sign him.

Re Bryn Forbes to Nets report from Jake Fischer, BOBBY Marks projects Bryn Forbes salary at $4 to $6 million which would fit within TMLE. — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) July 31, 2021

In terms of fit, Bryn Forbes can be the rotation guy that can help relieve the starters during the regular season. He can also take on a larger role in games where the Brooklyn Nets' main guys sit out due to injuries or simple load management. Forbes is not expected to be an impact guy in the playoffs, though, because of serious limitations on the defensive end.

