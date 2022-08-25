NBA Rumors : Brooklyn Nets and NBA champion have "mutual interest" for acquisition

With the Kevin Durant trade-request saga now behind them, the Brooklyn Nets should look forward to opening the season with the roster ready to contend for the 2022-2023 championship.

The presence of Durant, Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving completes a bona fide "Big 3," with formidable role players in Joe Harris, Patty Mills and Seth Curry.

The Nets added T.J. Warren and Royce O'Neale in the offseason. In addition, Brooklyn could be eyeing Markieff Morris, as reported by Chris Milholen of Nets Daily.

Morris played last season with the Miami Heat and averaged 7.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He shot 47.4% from the floor and 33.3% from the 3-point line. He won a championship with the LA Lakers in 2020.

The Kevin Durant saga ends, and the Brooklyn Nets are back together

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

After nearly two months of speculation of where Kevin Durant will be traded, we finally have the answer: nowhere.

As reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kevin Durant, his business manager Rich Kleiman, Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai, general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash met in Los Angeles on Monday. They hashed out their differences and Durant decided to stay put with the Nets.

Durant's decision to stay in Brooklyn didn't necessarily come as a surprise. The asking price for Durant should have already been high, but after Rudy Gobert was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the price tag became almost unreasonable.

Durant wanted to go to a contending team, and very few teams had the assets to stay championship-relevant after trading for Durant.

With Durant back on the Brooklyn Nets, we now have a clearer picture of the Nets' roster.

Before naming a potential starting five, the point-guard position needs to be addressed for the Nets. Irving and Simmons have both played at the one their entire careers, and both possess different skills.

Simmons is an anomaly when it comes to the point-guard position. What he lacks in free-throw percentage (lowest among PGs in 2020-21), he makes up for in size (6-foot-10). Simmons is an elite passer and rebounder, whereas Irving is more of a score-first point-guard.

The consensus seems to be to follow the Golden State model. While Steph Curry is the point-guard there, Draymond Green, as a power forward, is the primary facilitator on offense, usually found at the top of the key looking for Curry and Klay Thompson.

Similarly, Simmons could play as a so-called "point forward," with Irving at the one. With Simmons at the four, Durant falls to his natural position at the three, and Joe Harris at the two. Nic Claxton at center rounds out the starters.

A potential starting five for the Brooklyn Nets could look like this:

PG Kyrie Irving SG Joe Harris SF Kevin Durant PF Ben Simmons C Nic Claxton

