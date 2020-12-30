NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets still in talks to sign Jamal Crawford

Jamal Crawford didn't have much of an impact for the Brooklyn Nets last season but the front office is still keeping in touch with him. Spencer Dinwiddie's ACL injury has the Eastern Conference outfit in the need of a point guard and the latest NBA rumors suggest that Crawford is an option.

As reported by Chris Haynes on the Posted Up podcast, the Brooklyn Nets may be willing to give Jamal Crawford another chance and are still having conversations with him. Haynes mentioned the following:

"Jamal [Crawford] had...a hamstring injury during the bubble. And that kind of hampered what he was able to do in the offseason. But he’s somebody that they’re still talking to, having conversations. So he can be somebody that they they pick up." [H/T: Yahoo]

Jamal Crawford was picked up by the Brooklyn Nets as a replacement player for the games inside the NBA bubble. He only managed to play one game and had to exit after merely six minutes of action due to a hamstring injury.

In the meantime, Spencer Dinwiddie has suffered a partially torn ACL that will keep him out for the rest of the season. The Nets may have to make some additions to their roster and Crawford seems like a reasonable choice.

Oh what a time. https://t.co/c0yguhxbiE — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) December 29, 2020

If not anything else, the 40-year-old Jamal Crawford will bring leadership and 20 years of playing experience to the table for the Brooklyn Nets.

NBA Rumors: Does Jamal Crawford fit the bill for Brooklyn Nets?

Spencer Dinwiddie

Although Spencer Dinwiddie didn't play a huge part in the Brooklyn Nets' 2020-21 campaign thus far, his loss is a big one. He averaged over 20 points per game last season and can take care of ball-handling duties efficiently.

In comparison, Jamal Crawford will not offer the same kind of production. But if the Nets decide to promote Caris LeVert to the starting role, Crawford can be a vital option off the bench. The three-time Sixth Man of the Year can lead the second unit and get a few baskets. The Nets will have to create a roster spot by waiving someone to sign him though.

