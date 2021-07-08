NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets top Kevin Love's list of preferred destinations

Ever since the Cleveland Cavaliers made their last trip to the NBA Finals in 2018, NBA rumors surrounding Kevin Love leaving the franchise have been imminent. His expensive contract and injury history have been a stumbling block and it has seen him stay with the Cavs for an extended period.

But that could change now after recent NBA rumors suggested he is on the trade block yet again. This time, multiple teams have shown interest in signing the 2016 NBA Champion as he is viewed as a solid addition to a contending team.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will try to move Kevin Love in a trade this summer, per @AmicoHoops



"Per sources, potential Love suitors include the Pelicans, 76ers, Heat, Clippers and Trail Blazers." pic.twitter.com/B4ufXf0L82 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 1, 2021

According to Erick Slater of The Nets Report, Kevin Love has a preferred destination in mind in the form of the Brooklyn Nets if he agrees to a buyout agreement with the Cavs. Here's what Slater said regarding the situation:

"According to a source close to Kevin Love's camp, Love and Kevin Durant will be rooming together during Olympic training camp in Las Vegas. He also added that the Nets are at the top of Love's list in the event he agrees to a buyout with Cleveland."

Love will be representing the USA Basketball team at the Tokyo Olympics in a few weeks. His addition to the national team has certainly seen his market increase, despite the concerns surrounding his injury history and dip in production.

Source tells me Kevin Love and Kevin Durant will be rooming together during Olympic training camp in Las Vegas.



Also adds that the Nets are at the top of Love’s list in the event he is bought out. — Erik Slater (@erikslaterNR) July 3, 2021

With multiple veteran stars like Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin producing overwhelming performances after being written off, teams could be intrigued by the idea of acquiring Kevin Love. He has played for a team that hasn't been a playoff contender for the last three years, which could be a reason behind his sub-par performances.

NBA Rumors: Will Kevin Love be a good fit for the Brooklyn Nets?

Kevin Love and Kevin Durant will be rooming together during Olympic training camp in Las Vegas.

Kevin Love's numbers have certainly seen a dip, adding to the fact that he only played 25 games last season after a recurring calf injury kept him out for long stretches. He averaged 12.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game (career-lows since his rookie year).

Nonetheless, Love, 32, is still a high-IQ basketball player and effective shooter who could benefit a title-contending team. He is likely to come off the bench for the Brooklyn Nets, giving them the much-needed front-court depth and scoring punch they lacked in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Kevin Love's rebounding ability and three-point shooting will also come in handy for the Brooklyn Nets, something they desperately need from the role players in their squad. His 6'8 frame will also be a bonus to have on both ends of the floor.

His experience of playing in the postseason and winning a title should also be of great help to the star-studded Nets team. The likes of Blake Griffin and Jeff Green are going to be free agents this summer, and if they do leave, Kevin Love would be an ideal target for the Brooklyn Nets if he reaches a buyout agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

